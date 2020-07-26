Russell Benjamin Carre, 75, a resident of Lake Charles, La passed from this life on July 17, 2020 in the comfort of his home.

He served in the United States Army and served in Vietnam and later the Air Force Reserve. He retired from the city of Lake Charles after many years of dedicated service. He was an antique car enthusiast and owned a mint condition Model-A. He was a staunch patriot and loved his country. He adored his nieces and nephews and had a special bond with them.

Mr. Carre is preceded in death by his parents, Edwin Russell and Dorothy Burnett Carre.

Russell is survived by his two sisters, Andy Breaux and Charlotte L. Cookingham and husband Bruce, nephews, Joshua Poe and Aaron Breaux, and nieces, Sarah Poe, Courtney Burton and husband Bill and Cara Sheen.

The family will receive friends on Tuesday, July 28, 2020 from 4 p.m. until 6 p.m. Funeral Services will be held at 6 p.m. in the chapel of Lakeside Funeral Home. Cremation will follow the service.

