|
|
A Mass of Christian Burial for Russell "Russ" James Durio, 64, will be held at 2 p.m. on Friday, Nov. 29, 2019, at St. Theodore Catholic Church in Lake Charles. The Rev. Aubrey Guilbeau will officiate. Burial will follow at Liberty Cemetery under the direction of Ardoin/Allen Parish Funeral Homes.
The family will receive visitors at St. Theodore Catholic Church from 6-9 p.m. on Thursday, Nov. 28, 2019, with the Holy Rosary being prayed at 7 p.m. Visitation will resume Friday morning at 9 a.m. at St. Theodore Catholic Church Hall until time of service.
Russell was a loving husband, father, brother, paw-paw and son. He was a devoted husband to his wife, Cathy, for 17 years. He always had the last word, "yes, Dear." Russell was a workaholic and worked hard to take care of his family. He enjoyed camping and sports, as well as, spending time with his children and grandchildren. Russell was a very devoted Catholic and was always at church early. He will be greatly missed by all who knew and loved him.
Those left to cherish Russell's memory include his wife, Cathy Toups Durio of Lake Charles; mother, Shirley Jean Durio of Elton; four sons, Brad Joseph Durio of Lake Charles, Tyrone Dominique Jr. and wife Wendy of Matthews, Trinity Cloud and wife Leah of Raceland, and Michael Cardiff; three daughters, Kaylyn Durio Fontenot and husband Blair of Kinder, Amity Benoit of Lake Charles, and Laura Kay Thigpen; one brother, Richard Durio and wife Janice of Elton; one sister, Pam Durio Jones and husband Bill of Elton; 11 grandchildren, Ava, Malori, AJ, Maddie, Allie, Lily, Nik, Kade, Brooklyn, Anabella and Dominic.
Russell was preceded in death by his father, Howard Durio; and one son, Damian "DD" Dominique.
Published in American Press on Nov. 27, 2019