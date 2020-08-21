1/1
Russell Joseph Gautreaux Sr
Russell Joseph Gautreaux Sr., 77, a resident of Lake Charles, passed from this life on Aug. 19, 2020, in a local hospital.
Mr. Gautreaux was a successful insurance sales agent for many years and served with honor in the U.S. Navy.
Russell was preceded in death by his parents, George Gautreaux and Hazel Girouard Faulk; stepfather, Riley Faulk; brother, George Gautreaux Jr.; niece, Katie Gautreaux.
He is survived by his two sons, Russell Joseph Gautreaux Jr. and Kevin Gautreaux and wife Pam; daughter, Colleen Ann Gautreaux; stepdaughter, Tina Fontenot; grandchildren, Kameron Quesenberry and husband Winston, Morgyn Trahan and husband Trevor, Blake Broussard, Kayleigh Gautreaux and Shantel Cain; five great-grandchildren; sister, Nellie Ann Chargois; and long-time friend, Hazel Harris.
In accordance with his wishes, Mr. Gautreaux will be cremated, and no service will be held.

Published in American Press on Aug. 21, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Lakeside Funeral Home
340 E Prien Lake Rd
Lake Charles, LA 70601
(337) 656-2628
