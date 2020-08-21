Russell Joseph Gautreaux Sr., 77, a resident of Lake Charles, passed from this life on Aug. 19, 2020, in a local hospital.

Mr. Gautreaux was a successful insurance sales agent for many years and served with honor in the U.S. Navy.

Russell was preceded in death by his parents, George Gautreaux and Hazel Girouard Faulk; stepfather, Riley Faulk; brother, George Gautreaux Jr.; niece, Katie Gautreaux.

He is survived by his two sons, Russell Joseph Gautreaux Jr. and Kevin Gautreaux and wife Pam; daughter, Colleen Ann Gautreaux; stepdaughter, Tina Fontenot; grandchildren, Kameron Quesenberry and husband Winston, Morgyn Trahan and husband Trevor, Blake Broussard, Kayleigh Gautreaux and Shantel Cain; five great-grandchildren; sister, Nellie Ann Chargois; and long-time friend, Hazel Harris.

In accordance with his wishes, Mr. Gautreaux will be cremated, and no service will be held.

