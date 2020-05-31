Ruth Aimee Ottenweller
1928 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Ruth's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Ruth Aimee Martin Ottenweller was a lifelong resident of Lake Charles, La. She was born on September 26, 1928 and passed away May 28, 2020 in the comfort of her home. She graduated from Incarnate Word High School in San Antonio, Texas, attended McNeese Junior College in Lake Charles and graduated from Incarnate Word College in 1947. She married Jerry Ottenweller in 1949 and devoted her life to her husband and seven children.
Mrs. Ottenweller was a member of Immaculate Conception Parish and served the parish in many ways. As an avid supporter of catholic education, she served on the first lay school board at St. Charles Academy and worked for the consolidation of the area catholic high schools into St. Louis Catholic High School. She was active in all parent-teacher organizations throughout her children's school years.
Mrs. Ottenweller served several terms on the Pastoral Council of Immaculate Conception Parish and was a lector for many years and also participated in the radio ministry. She and her husband chaired the Outreach Committee of the parish for 25 years. For their years of service to the church, Mr. and Mrs. Ottenweller were awarded the Bishop's Devoted Service Medal and Diocesan Distinguished Service award. After his retirement, she and her husband traveled extensively in the U.S. and also to Europe, Africa, and China. Among her various interests, she was a gifted china painter and life-long bridge player. One of her many accomplishments was achieving her Life Masters in duplicate bridge.
Mrs. Ottenweller was preceded in death by her husband of 59 years, Jerry, her parents, Gaston and Katherine Martin, her brother, William Robert Martin, and her son, Dr. John Ottenweller. Those left to cherish her memory are her children: Dr. Mark Ottenweller and wife Lin of Atlanta, Danny Ottenweller and wife Cindy of Lake Charles, Charles Ottenweller and wife Cecelia of Houston, and John's widow, Rosemary of Lake Charles; Ann and husband Frank Patin of Houston, Amy and husband Joe Laurent of Sulphur, and Jean and her husband Gary Carlile of Houston; also 13 grandchildren, Matthew Ottenweller, Leslie Ottenweller Karamitas, and Jennifer Ottenweller Chiles, Sara Brown, Jake and Andie Ottenweller, Steven Patin, Tracy Breaux Kowalski and Michael Breaux, and Elizabeth Carlile Broussard, Katie Carlie, Maggie Carlile Smith, and Susie Carlile, and 13 great-grandchildren.
A Mass of Christian burial will be celebrated Tuesday, June 2, 2020 at 10 a.m. at the Cathedral of Immaculate Conception Catholic Church under the direction of Johnson Funeral Home. Monsignor Harry Greig will officiate. Private Interment services will follow at Consolata Cemetery. Visitation Monday will be from 5 p.m. until 8 p.m. with a rosary beginning at 6:30 p.m. in the funeral home.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made in support of the Cathedral Parish Outreach Program or the charity of your choice.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in American Press on May 31, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
1
Visitation
05:00 - 08:00 PM
Johnson Funeral Home
Send Flowers
JUN
1
Rosary
06:30 PM
Johnson Funeral Home
Send Flowers
JUN
2
Mass of Christian Burial
10:00 AM
Cathedral of the Immaculate Conception Catholic Church
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Johnson Funeral Home - Lake Charles
4321 Lake Street
Lake Charles, LA 70605
(337) 478-8687
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

4 entries
May 30, 2020
My heart is with all of you, what an amazing woman
Carla Griffin
Friend
May 30, 2020
Deepest sympathies to your family. Wish you much strength at this time.
Gregg Parker
May 30, 2020
Our entire family send our thoughts & prayers to Mrs Ottenwellers family. She was a lovely lady
Carol (LaBauve) Hagin
Friend
May 30, 2020
To all of you we offer our prayers and sympathy. She was an interesting , beautiful and talented woman who will be truly missed. Love you all. Tommy and Chris
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved