Ruth Aimee Martin Ottenweller was a lifelong resident of Lake Charles, La. She was born on September 26, 1928 and passed away May 28, 2020 in the comfort of her home. She graduated from Incarnate Word High School in San Antonio, Texas, attended McNeese Junior College in Lake Charles and graduated from Incarnate Word College in 1947. She married Jerry Ottenweller in 1949 and devoted her life to her husband and seven children.
Mrs. Ottenweller was a member of Immaculate Conception Parish and served the parish in many ways. As an avid supporter of catholic education, she served on the first lay school board at St. Charles Academy and worked for the consolidation of the area catholic high schools into St. Louis Catholic High School. She was active in all parent-teacher organizations throughout her children's school years.
Mrs. Ottenweller served several terms on the Pastoral Council of Immaculate Conception Parish and was a lector for many years and also participated in the radio ministry. She and her husband chaired the Outreach Committee of the parish for 25 years. For their years of service to the church, Mr. and Mrs. Ottenweller were awarded the Bishop's Devoted Service Medal and Diocesan Distinguished Service award. After his retirement, she and her husband traveled extensively in the U.S. and also to Europe, Africa, and China. Among her various interests, she was a gifted china painter and life-long bridge player. One of her many accomplishments was achieving her Life Masters in duplicate bridge.
Mrs. Ottenweller was preceded in death by her husband of 59 years, Jerry, her parents, Gaston and Katherine Martin, her brother, William Robert Martin, and her son, Dr. John Ottenweller. Those left to cherish her memory are her children: Dr. Mark Ottenweller and wife Lin of Atlanta, Danny Ottenweller and wife Cindy of Lake Charles, Charles Ottenweller and wife Cecelia of Houston, and John's widow, Rosemary of Lake Charles; Ann and husband Frank Patin of Houston, Amy and husband Joe Laurent of Sulphur, and Jean and her husband Gary Carlile of Houston; also 13 grandchildren, Matthew Ottenweller, Leslie Ottenweller Karamitas, and Jennifer Ottenweller Chiles, Sara Brown, Jake and Andie Ottenweller, Steven Patin, Tracy Breaux Kowalski and Michael Breaux, and Elizabeth Carlile Broussard, Katie Carlie, Maggie Carlile Smith, and Susie Carlile, and 13 great-grandchildren.
A Mass of Christian burial will be celebrated Tuesday, June 2, 2020 at 10 a.m. at the Cathedral of Immaculate Conception Catholic Church under the direction of Johnson Funeral Home. Monsignor Harry Greig will officiate. Private Interment services will follow at Consolata Cemetery. Visitation Monday will be from 5 p.m. until 8 p.m. with a rosary beginning at 6:30 p.m. in the funeral home.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made in support of the Cathedral Parish Outreach Program or the charity of your choice.
Published in American Press on May 31, 2020.