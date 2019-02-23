Ruth Ann Ulan, 63, of DeRidder, La., passed from this life on Thursday, Feb. 21, 2019, in her home surrounded by loved ones. Ruth, the daughter of Clovis J. and Azalee Reeves Ulan, was born on Oct. 16, 1955, in Lafayette, La.

Visitation will begin Sunday, Feb. 24, 2019, from 5 p.m. until 8 p.m. at Labby Memorial Funeral Home in DeRidder, La. Funeral service will be held Monday, Feb. 25, 2019, at 11 a.m. at Labby Memorial Funeral Home in DeRidder, La., with the Rev. George Lee Glass officiating. Interment will follow at Big Woods Cemetery, Vinton, La.

Ruth graduated from Sam Houston High School. She worked for Suddenlink for 18 years. She served our country in the U.S. Air Force.

Left to cherish her memory are her son, James Stark and wife Kristin of Phoenix, Ariz.; daughter, Dawn Hill of DeRidder, La.; brother, Larry Ulan of DeRidder, La.; sister, Vickie Fruge and husband Rickey of Sulphur, La.; four grandchildren, McKynzi Hill and Mason Lane Kern of DeRidder, La., Mason James Stark of Paragould, Ark.; Brooke Nicole Stark of Phoenix, Ariz.

Preceded in death by her father, Clovis J. Ulan; mother, Azalee Ulan; and sister, Jo Ann Blaha.

Serving as pallbearers are Michael Ulan, Matthew Brown, Jacob Ebert, Larry Ulan, Aubrey Jordan, and James Morrow. Published in American Press on Feb. 23, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary