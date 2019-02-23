Home

POWERED BY

Services
Labby Memorial Funeral Home - DeRidder
2110 Highway 171 South
DeRidder, LA 70634
(337) 463-7428
For more information about
Ruth Ulan
View Funeral Home Obituary
Visitation
Sunday, Feb. 24, 2019
5:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Labby Memorial Funeral Home
2110 Highway 171 South
DeRidder, LA
View Map
Funeral service
Monday, Feb. 25, 2019
11:00 AM
Labby Memorial Funeral Home
2110 Highway 171 South
DeRidder, LA
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Ruth Ulan
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Ruth Ann Ulan


1955 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Ruth Ann Ulan Obituary
Ruth Ann Ulan, 63, of DeRidder, La., passed from this life on Thursday, Feb. 21, 2019, in her home surrounded by loved ones. Ruth, the daughter of Clovis J. and Azalee Reeves Ulan, was born on Oct. 16, 1955, in Lafayette, La.
Visitation will begin Sunday, Feb. 24, 2019, from 5 p.m. until 8 p.m. at Labby Memorial Funeral Home in DeRidder, La. Funeral service will be held Monday, Feb. 25, 2019, at 11 a.m. at Labby Memorial Funeral Home in DeRidder, La., with the Rev. George Lee Glass officiating. Interment will follow at Big Woods Cemetery, Vinton, La.
Ruth graduated from Sam Houston High School. She worked for Suddenlink for 18 years. She served our country in the U.S. Air Force.
Left to cherish her memory are her son, James Stark and wife Kristin of Phoenix, Ariz.; daughter, Dawn Hill of DeRidder, La.; brother, Larry Ulan of DeRidder, La.; sister, Vickie Fruge and husband Rickey of Sulphur, La.; four grandchildren, McKynzi Hill and Mason Lane Kern of DeRidder, La., Mason James Stark of Paragould, Ark.; Brooke Nicole Stark of Phoenix, Ariz.
Preceded in death by her father, Clovis J. Ulan; mother, Azalee Ulan; and sister, Jo Ann Blaha.
Serving as pallbearers are Michael Ulan, Matthew Brown, Jacob Ebert, Larry Ulan, Aubrey Jordan, and James Morrow.
Published in American Press on Feb. 23, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Labby Memorial Funeral Home - DeRidder
Download Now