|
|
Ruth Camille Underwood, age 89, of Lake Charles, La., passed away on Friday, Oct. 18, 2019. Ruth was born Dec. 22, 1929, to E.K. and Lucille Barnett. Ruth was a devoted wife and loving mother. She was of Southern Baptist faith who knew the Lord. Ruth was a dedicated employee for Borden's as a bookkeeper.
Ruth was preceded in death by her husband of 48 years, William Arthur Underwood; parents; grandson, Nathan Rigby; great-grandson, Hayden Underwood; brother, E.K. Barnett Jr.
Those left to cherish her memory are her son, Terry and wife Brenda Underwood of Westlake, La.; daughter, Vicki and husband Dr. Joel Rigby of Plantersville, Miss.; grandchildren, Mark Underwood, David and wife Leslie Underwood, Paul and wife Kim Underwood, Jenny Rigby, James Rigby and Joel Rigby Jr.; and six great-grandchildren
A family private burial for Ruth will be held Thursday, Oct. 24, 2019.
Published in American Press on Oct. 25, 2019