Ruth Camille Underwood


1929 - 2019
Ruth Camille Underwood Obituary
Ruth Camille Underwood, age 89, of Lake Charles, La., passed away on Friday, Oct. 18, 2019. Ruth was born Dec. 22, 1929, to E.K. and Lucille Barnett. Ruth was a devoted wife and loving mother. She was of Southern Baptist faith who knew the Lord. Ruth was a dedicated employee for Borden's as a bookkeeper.
Ruth was preceded in death by her husband of 48 years, William Arthur Underwood; parents; grandson, Nathan Rigby; great-grandson, Hayden Underwood; brother, E.K. Barnett Jr.
Those left to cherish her memory are her son, Terry and wife Brenda Underwood of Westlake, La.; daughter, Vicki and husband Dr. Joel Rigby of Plantersville, Miss.; grandchildren, Mark Underwood, David and wife Leslie Underwood, Paul and wife Kim Underwood, Jenny Rigby, James Rigby and Joel Rigby Jr.; and six great-grandchildren
A family private burial for Ruth will be held Thursday, Oct. 24, 2019.
Published in American Press on Oct. 25, 2019
