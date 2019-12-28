Home

Hixson-Sulphur Memorial Funeral Home
2051 East Napoleon Street
Sulphur, LA 70663
(337) 625-9171
Visitation
Sunday, Dec. 29, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Visitation
Monday, Dec. 30, 2019
9:00 AM - 11:00 AM
First Baptist Church
Vinton, LA
View Map
Funeral
Monday, Dec. 30, 2019
11:00 AM
First Baptist Church
Vinton, LA
View Map
Ruth E "Ruthie" Passmore


1930 - 2019
Ruth E "Ruthie" Passmore Obituary
Ruth E. "Ruthie" Passmore, 89, died peacefully on Wednesday, Dec. 25, 2019, in her home in Vinton.
She was born to Reid Ross Martin and Marjory Gammons Martin in Webster Groves, Mo., on Sept. 26, 1930. She had been a resident of Vinton for the last 70 years. Ruthie was a Christian lady, loving wife, mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother. She will be greatly missed by her family and many friends. She was a member of First Baptist Church in Vinton and the Eastern Star for many years.
Survivors include her children, Linda Shackelford and husband, Bill of Yellville, Arkansas, Tommy Passmore of Sun City, Arizona, and Barbara Ann "Bobbie" Berry of Vinton; five grandchildren, Cindy Berry, Ronnie Berry, Tisha Anderson, Tara Cox and Teah Hasha; and eleven great-grandchildren, Callie, Cameron, and Cate Anderson, Zoe and Ella Cox, Truett, Titus, Tate and Ty Hasha, and Kylie and Brayden Berry. She was preceded in death by her loving husband of 56 years, TJ Passmore; her parents; her step-father, Elmer Lee Dilling; two brothers, Reid Ross Martin Jr. and James Lee Martin.
Her funeral will be at 11 a.m. Monday, Dec. 30, in First Baptist Church of Vinton. The Rev. Bobby Daniel will officiate. Burial will be in Big Woods Cemetery in Edgerly under the direction of Hixson Funeral Home of Vinton. Visitation will be held in the funeral home from 4-8 p.m. Sunday and at the church from 9 a.m. until the time of service Monday.
Published in American Press on Dec. 28, 2019
