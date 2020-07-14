Ruth Esther Reed, age 84 of Biloxi, Miss., passed away peacefully on July 11, 2020, at St. Joseph's Hospice Facility in Gulfport. She was born Nov. 22, 1935, in Pelican Rapids, Minn., to Arthur and Esther Eichmann.
Ruth was preceded in death by her mother and father; one sister; one son; and three husbands.
Ruth is survived by two sisters; three brothers; seven daughters; one son; 14 grandchildren; and 21 great-grandchildren.
During the last two years of her life, she faithfully and joyfully attended church services and bible study classes at First Baptist Church of Biloxi. She was known for her soft-spoken charm with a caring and giving attitude. She was the type of person that saw the, "good" in everyone. She was a loving mother, grandmother and great-grandmother and will be dearly missed by all.
Due to COVID-19 gathering restrictions, a private funeral service will be held on Wednesday, July 15, 2020. A graveside service will be held at Coalville Cemetery in Woolmarket, Miss., at 10 a.m. with Mr. James Haynes officiating. The graveside service will be live-streamed on her obituary page at www.riemannfamily.com.
