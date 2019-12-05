|
Ruth Gayle Cost Abrahams, 81, of Lake Charles, La., passed away at 9:10 a.m. on Tuesday, Dec. 3, 2019, in a local hospital.
Mrs. Abrahams was born on March 4, 1938, in Hartselle, Ala., where she grew up and was an active member of First Baptist Church. She was a graduate of Hartselle High School (formerly Morgan County High School) and later graduated from the University of Alabama School of Nursing where she received a Bachelor of Science degree in Nursing. Mrs. Abrahams continued her education and attended the University of Alabama in Birmingham School of Nursing where she received her Master of Science degree.
Mrs. Abrahams worked as a staff nurse at Hartselle Hospital and a Staff Nurse and Head Nurse at Veteran Administration Hospital in Birmingham, Ala. Mrs. Abrahams taught Nursing at the George C. Wallace Technical School in the LPN program in Hanceville, Ala. She was a faculty member at Mississippi State University for women (formerly Mississippi State College for Women) in Columbus, Miss., which started the nursing program at that school. She also taught at the University of Alabama School of Nursing in Huntsville, Ala., and at Clayton Junior College Nursing program in Jonesborough, Ga. She was a member of the faculty at McNeese State University where she taught nursing for over 25 years and was the first President of the MSU College of Nursing Honor Society which led to the charter for Sigma Theta Tau. She was a former member of the American Nursing Association, National League for Nursing, and Sigma Theta Tau Honor Society of Nursing. She also spent time volunteering at Calcasieu Community Clinic at MSU CON.
Ruth is survived by two sons, Michael M. Merrill and wife Karen of Sulphur, La., and Robert David Merrill and wife Sara of Wichita, Kan.; two granddaughters, Gayle Anne Benoit and husband Matt of DeRidder, La., and Cora Merrill of Wichita, Kan.; two stepsons, David and Steven Abrahams, both of Lake Charles, La.; four step-grandchildren, Jonathan Abrahams of Moss Bluff, La., Kimberly Abrahams of McMinnville, Ore., Henry Abrahams of Zachary, La., and Brandi Bauer of Sulphur, La.; five great-grandchildren, Brylynn and Kallen LaFleur and Harper, Grayson, and Clarabeth Benoit; and two nieces and two nephews.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Edwin G. Abrahams; her parents, William M. and Ruth Harrison Cost; and a brother, Michael H. Cost.
Funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. on Friday, Dec. 6, 2019, at University Baptist Church. Pastor John Astling will officiate. Burial will follow in Highland Memory Gardens under the direction of Johnson Funeral Home. Visitation will begin in the church on Thursday from 5 p.m. until 7 p.m. and will resume on Friday from 9 a.m. until the start of the service.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Big Oak Ranch, www.bigoak.org/donate/
