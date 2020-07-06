Ruth Hadnot Hester, 96, departed this life on Tuesday, June 30, 2020, at her residence.

Ruth was born Dec. 19, 1923, in Westlake, La., to George and Alberta Williams Hadnot. She was a long time resident of Mossville, La.

She was an avid listener of music and enjoyed watching her children and grandchildren dance. Some of her favorite songs were Amazing Grace, Precious Lord, Bells Will Be Ringing and Hole in the Wall. Although she had hearing challenges, she was able to communicate effectively with family and maintain positive relationships.

As a virtuous woman (Proverbs 31:10, 28-31) and the Matriarch of her family….she lead by example. She was strong, resilient, dedicated, trustworthy, caring and nurturing. She instilled in her children her firm belief of life's golden rule "treat others as you would have them treat you"

God was the center of her Joy and she knew all her help came from the Lord

Her unwavering zeal to care for her family lasted well into her 90s. She always ensured her family had the essentials of life and reared her children to always be respectful. Her discipline method was never meant to be punitive, but a mere "Look" which spoke volumes.

Ruth was a passionate cook and always made sure there was enough food for everyone. Her holiday ritual was to make sure dinner was served at "12" noon every holiday. Her culinary skills were impeccable and insisted everyone wash their hands before entering her kitchen.

Her favorite biblical chapter was "Psalms 27: 1-14". In addition, as a minister's wife – she was an avid lover of TV ministry (Rev. Ike and Oral Roberts). Ruth showered her family with love regardless of life-challenges and always readily available to rescue, defend and discipline her family members, as needed.

She was not an individual to past judgment on the action of others, but always attempted to explore the best possible practice to achieve the most positive and optimal outcome.

She was a compassionate and forgiving person. Her heart was full of love and this is the legacy she leaves for her family. She will be deeply missed by all who knew and loved her.

She leaves to cherish her memories four sons, Larry Hester of Sulphur, La., Nathaniel (Melanie) Hester of St. Louis, Mo., Van Norman (Kammie) Hester of Sulphur, La. and Marvin Hester of Snellville, Ga.; three daughters, Vergie (Martin) Thomas of Moss Bluff, La., Verna Johnson of Lake Charles, La., and Vera (Paul) Rougeau of Westlake, La.; one sister, Jimmie Lee Cazer of St. Louis, Mo.; one brother, Isaac Hadnot of Westlake, La. and a host of grandchildren, great grandchildren, nieces, and nephews.

Ruth was preceded in death by her parents, George and Alberta Williams Hadnot; spouse, Rev. Jessie Hester Sr.; three sons, Chester, Jessie Jr. (June) and Willie (Batman) Hester; three sisters, Dorothy Mae Hadnot Moss, Iona Hadnot and Francis Hadnot Ledoux; one brother, Clyde Hadnot; one grandchild, Marcus W. Anderson and three great grandchildren, Alexis Byrd, Jada L. Hester and Chester Johnson Jr.

Her funeral will be at 11 a.m. Tuesday, July 7, 2020, Stevens' Funeral Home. Burial will be in Morning Star Cemetery in Mossville, La. Visitation Tuesday 8 a.m.- 11 a.m. Due to the restrictions of COVID 19 Funeral Attendance is limited. Everyone is asked to wear masks. Funeral will be livestreamed on Stevens' Funeral Home Facebook page.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store