Ruth Israel Rozas, 76, of Moss Bluff, passed away Monday, May 20, 2019, at Lake Charles Memorial Hospital. She was born in Mamou, La., to Marshal and Audrey Young Israel on May 16, 1943. She graduated from Mamou High School where she was a majorette, and was crowned 'Miss Mamou' of 1960. She graduated from Sowela Tech Nursing Program and worked for the state at the charity hospital for many years. She moved to Nevada and continued working until she retired. She then returned to her beloved home of Lake Charles and continued working into her golden years with her Walmart family, where she was a dedicated employee until the very end. Ruth was a faithful follower of Christ. Her faith helped set the foundation for her children's love for the Lord, which is the greatest gift a parent can give their children.

Those left to cherish her memories are her four children, Roxanna LeDoux LaPuma of Kansas City, Mo., Rhonda Rozas Lee of Kansas City, Mo., Danny Rozas and wife Renee of Moss Bluff, and Chris Rozas and wife LaDonna of Moss Bluff; ten grandchildren, Aaron and Micah LaPuma, Jessica, Paul, and Lizzy Lee, Ashley, Brooke, and Emily Rozas, and Peyton and Allison Rozas; eight great-grandchildren, Joshua, Jacob, Ezekiel, Kellie, Maya, Gabriella, Cody, and Allison; and one brother, Steven Suhm of Washington.

She was preceded in death by her parents, sister Judy Israel; and two brothers, Earl Israel and Allen Berzas Jr.

Her family would like to express their extreme gratitude to the wonderful medical staff of 8 Tower at Memorial Hospital, and Harbor Hospice, who compassionately cared for Ruth during her final days.