Ruth Nell Starr
SULPHUR-Ruth Nell Starr, 95, died Monday, June 22, 2020, in her daughter's residence.
She was a native of Chatfield, Texas and had been a resident of Sulphur for over 30 years, coming from Poolville, Texas. Ruth was a member of First Baptist Church of Sulphur and the Order of the Eastern Star. She enjoyed drinking coffee with friends and spending time with her family.
Survivors include her daughter, Charlotte Currie and husband, Larry of Carlyss; her brother, J.C. Thomas of Little Elm, Texas; her grandchildren, James Currie, Staci Currie Melaerts and husband, Sebastien, and John Currie and fiance', Melissa Cummings; and ten great-grandchildren. She is preceded in death by her husband, Jim Starr; her parents; and seven siblings.
A Celebration of Ruth's Life will be held at 2 p.m. Wednesday, July 1, in Hixson-Sulphur Memorial Funeral Home, led by Celebrant, Jody Barrilleaux. The family will receive friends from 11 a.m. until the time of service Wednesday in the funeral home. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that memorial donations be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105 (www.stjude.org).

Published in American Press on Jun. 28, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
1
Visitation
11:00 - 02:00 PM
Hixson-Sulphur Memorial Funeral Home
JUL
1
Celebration of Life
02:00 PM
Hixson-Sulphur Memorial Funeral Home
Funeral services provided by
Hixson-Sulphur Memorial Funeral Home
2051 East Napoleon Street
Sulphur, LA 70663
3376259171
