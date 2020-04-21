|
|
Private graveside service for Ruth Wiggins McDaniel will be held at 11 a.m. Thursday, April 23, 2020, in the Beaver Cemetery under the direction of White Oaks Funeral Home, Oakdale.
Ruth, 95, of Oakdale, entered eternal rest on Monday, April 20, 2020, in Lake Charles. She was born Oct. 5, 1924, in Oakdale, to the union of James Addison Wiggins and Dovie Ballard Wiggins. She spent most of her working career as a teacher in Oakdale schools and retired as the librarian of Oakdale High School in 1994.
She was preceded in death by her parents, James and Dovie Wiggins; her husband, Jake McDaniel; her brother, Guy Wiggins; and son-in-law, Alex Haas.
Those left behind to cherish her memory are her son, John (Debbie) McDaniel of Hineston; two daughters, Jean Haas of Marietta, Ga., and Joanna (Jeff) Walker of Moss Bluff; grandchildren, David (Whitney) Haas, Katherine (Petey) Peters, Jake (Christen) McDaniel, Dylan (Lauren) McDaniel, Matthew Walker and Jennifer Walker; great-grandchildren, Marshall and Piper Haas, Roslyn and June Peters and baby McDaniel on the way; two brothers, Darrell Wiggins of Lake Charles, and Shelly (Pat) Wiggins of Many; one sister, Joyce Lynn (Lloyd) Ponder of Natchitoches; along with a host of family and friends.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations to be sent to the building fund of First Baptist Church, 117 South 12th Street, Oakdale, LA 71463.
Published in American Press on Apr. 21, 2020