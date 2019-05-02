Ruth Zora Fruge, born Dec. 8, 1944, in New Orleans, daughter of the late Arthur and Daizel (Freeman) Coffey, passed away, Tuesday, April 30, 2019, at the age of 74.

Ruth worked in tax services for many years and retired as an operator from PPG. She was a member of Church of the Promise. She enjoyed quilting, reading books, fishing and spending time with family.

Ruth is survived by her children, James "Buddy" Burton Fruge II, and Tina Boudreaux, sisters; Daizel "Sis" Greening (Bob), Kathy Baker, Pat Mollenbrink, and Louise Fontenot (Eddie); grandchildren, Kelli Gray (Triston), Kayla Fruge (Joe), Desirae Fruge, and Everett Pousson (Melissa); great grandchildren, Gage Schexnider (Raven), Grant Gray, and Graci Gray; great-great granddaughter Presley Jo on the way; numerous nieces, and nephews; and her loving dog Lucy

She was preceded in death by her husband, James Burton Fruge; her parents; siblings, Loretta Keener, Sonny Coffey, Sam Coffey; and her dog Tesa.

Funeral service will be Friday, May 3, 2019, at 10 a.m. in Johnson & Brown Funeral Home of Iowa, with Pastor Dwayne Daigle officiating. Burial will follow in LeBleu Cemetery, Lake Charles. Visitation begins Thursday in the funeral home from 5 p.m. – 8 p.m. and resumes Friday from 8 a.m. until the time of service.

Pallbearers are Everett Pousson, Sonny Coffey, Triston Gray, Gage Schexnider, Grant Gray and Joseph Phillips.

The family would like to thank Alisha Fontenot for all her love, compassion, and care. Also, the staff of Heart of Hospice for providing compassionate care in her last days.