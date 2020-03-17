|
|
Rwin Ray Miller, age 81, of Roanoke, La passed away on Sunday March 15, 2020. Ray was born August 2, 1938 to Percy and Lorena Guillory Miller.
Ray was a welder by trade and after his retirement he was able to travel on his motorcycle all over the country with his wife. He was a member of the Retreads Motorcycle group and loved to ride. Ray also enjoyed speaking Cajun French, visiting with family and friends. He also enjoyed planting and tending to his vegetable garden.
He is preceded in death by his parents.
Those left to cherish his memory are his wife of 36 years Genita Whitley Miller; sons, Brian Keith Miller and wife Cindy of Mount Juliet, Tn, Charles Welch and wife Stephanie of Moss Bluff, La, Shane Welch and wife Shawnee of Welsh, La; brother Glenn Miller of Roanoke, La; grandchildren, Kindel Ray Baxter and husband Phillip, Brycin Miller, Gracie Welch, Sydney Welch.
Visitation will be held at Hixson Funeral Home of Welsh on Wednesday March 18, 2020 from 3 p.m. till 8 p.m. and will resume on Thursday at 8:30 a.m.
Funeral Service will be held at the funeral home Thursday March 19, 2020 at 10 a.m. Burial will follow at Liberty Cemetery in Elton, La.
Published in American Press on Mar. 17, 2020