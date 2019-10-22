Home

Martin & Castille
330 Saint Landry Street
Lafayette, LA 70506
(337)234-2311
Ryan Charles Skrnich

Ryan Charles Skrnich Obituary
A Private Memorial Service was held on Monday, Oct. 21, 2019, at Martin & Castille's La Fleur de Lis Chapel, for Ryan Charles Skrnich, 21, who passed away Friday, Oct. 18, 2019, in Lafayette. A Private Inurnment was held Consolata Cemetery in Lake Charles.
The Rev. Howard Blessing, Retired and Deacon Robert Klingman of Holy Cross Catholic Church in Lafayette, conducted the funeral services.
Cherishing Ryan's memory are his parents, Rodney and Erin (Mackey) Skrnich; his twin brother, Christian Skrnich; his sister, Leah Skrnich; maternal grandparents, Dr. and Mrs. Charles Mackey.
Ryan was preceded in death by his paternal grandparents, Thomas and Lillian Broux Skrnich; and aunt, Linda Albarado.
Memorial contributions can be made in Ryan's name to St. Nicholas Center for Children, 2519 Ryan St, Lake Charles, LA 70601
Martin & Castille-SOUTHSIDE-600 E. Farrel Rd., Lafayette, LA 70508, 337-984-2811.
Published in American Press on Oct. 22, 2019
