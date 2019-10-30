Home

Ryan Christopher Pickle Obituary
Ryan Christopher Pickle, 36, died Sunday, Oct. 27, 2019, in a Shreveport hospital.
He was a native and longtime resident of Sulphur and was a graduate of Sulphur High School. Ryan was of the Catholic faith.
Survivors include his parents, Terry and Dorlena Pickle of Sulphur; his children, Kadence Marie Pickle of Sulphur, and Christian Leigh Pickle of DeQuincy; his grandmother, Nora Pickle of Welsh; and his two brothers, Lane Andrew Pickle and wife Tara, and Evan Thomas Pickle and wife Megan, all of Sulphur.
He was preceded in death by his grandparents, Andrew Pickle, Harry O'Quinn and Norcille Andersen and husband, James Wendell Andersen.
A private memorial service will be held at a later date.
Published in American Press on Oct. 30, 2019
