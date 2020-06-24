Ryan Daniel Juneau, of Westlake, passed away Saturday, June 20, 2020, due to an automobile accident. He was born in Lake Charles on Sept. 28, 1990, to Daniel L. Juneau and Crystal Rider. He was a graduate of Westlake High School and took a heavy equipment course at ABC School in Westlake.

Ryan could be very compassionate and would give the shirt off his back if he thought someone needed it. He was a collector of vintage video games and consoles as well as vintage VHS cassettes. He enjoyed riding motorcycles and had a passion for firearms, target shooting and fishing. Ryan loved his family and will be greatly missed.

He leaves to cherish his memory his father, Daniel L. Juneau and wife Charlee of Westlake, La.; his mother, Crystal Rider of Lake Charles, La.; his sister, Amanda Ball of Lake Charles, La.; his children who were the loves of his life, Violet Rayne, Daniel Ryan and Taylor Rose; and his companion, Brittany Childs.

Other survivors include his paternal grandmother, Faye Juneau Drake and husband Tommy of Orange, Texas; his paternal grandfather, Louis Juneau Jr. of Moss Bluff; his maternal grandparents, Horace and Jeanette Rider of Lake Charles; and his lifelong friend from childhood, Tyler Underwood of Westlake; as well as numerous aunts, uncles, cousins and all the friends he made over the years.

Ryan's friends were an extension of his family and he was fiercely loyal to them. He met and kept many friends over the years.

Visitation will be held on Thursday, June 25, 2020, at Hixson Funeral Home of Westlake, beginning at 10 a.m until time of service. Service will be led by Hixson Celebrant, Jody Barrilleaux at Hixson Funeral Home of Westlake at 2 p.m. Burial will follow at New Ritchie Cemetery located at corner of Bellon Road and Delaney Road in Moss Bluff.

