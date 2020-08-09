Sadie Brewer Smith, age 73, of Westlake, passed away in her home surrounded by her family on Aug. 7, 2020. Sadie was born on Dec. 10, 1946 in Crowley and lived most of her life in Westlake. She graduated from Westlake High School in 1964 and just a few days later married the love of her life James Allen Smith. Sadie and James were married for 55 years until he passed away unexpectedly last year.
Sadie's first job was as a telephone operator in New Orleans, La until the birth of her first child. When her three kids were all in school she went to work at the Westlake Post Office as a rural letter carrier. She was hard worker and loved her job and her coworkers. She retired in 2010 after 30 years of service.
Sadie was a selfless wife, mother, daughter, sister, and friend. She did everything she could to help others at any time. She was non-judgmental, open minded, compassionate, and embraced the changing times with grace. She took pride in providing a hot meal every night of the week so her family could eat dinner together around the table. She loved to cook and bake and had special rose shaped mints and chocolate truffles that she made any time a family member or friend got married and for holidays. She also loved spending time with her grandpets, Daisy, Willow, Sylvester, Zeus and Kevin.
Sadie is survived by her son, Dr. Chet A. Smith (Jackie), of Covington, La; daughter, Cindy L. Rose (David) of Seattle, WA; son, Chuck F. Smith of Westlake, La; brother, William W. Brewer (Kim) of Moss Bluff; sister, Andrea B. Atchison (Jeff) of Moss Bluff. She has three precious grandchildren, Dr. Joel C. Smith of Reno, Nevada, Sarah A. Smith of Long Beach, Ms, and Sadie J. Rose of Seattle, Wa. She is preceded in death by her husband James A. Smith and her parents Mr. and Mrs. William C. Brewer of Westlake. Visitation will be from 5-9 p.m. Monday, Aug. 10 at Hixson Funeral Home in Westlake. Visitation will resume 11 a.m. Tuesday until time of service.
Funeral services will be held at 1 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 11 at Hixson Funeral Chapel in Westlake. Long-time family friend Pastor Tony Bourque will officiate. Burial will follow at Westlake Memorial Park Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to The Homeless Ministry at Waters Edge by texting (337) 223-9003 or at www.watersedgegathering.com.