Sal Brunetti


1942 - 2019
Sal Brunetti Obituary
Salvatore Antonio "Sal" Brunetti, 76, of Topsy, La., died at 2:06 a.m. on Wednesday, July 3, 2019, in his residence.
Mr. Brunetti was born Oct. 22, 1942, in Union Beach, N.J., and served his country in the U.S. Navy during the Vietnam War. He was an avid Harley Davidson motorcycle rider and builder, retiring from the Lake Charles Harley Shop after 12 years of service. He was a retired member of the Tribe Motorcycle Club, loved to work on his 1960 Panhead and enjoyed reading.
Mr. Brunetti is survived by his wife of 36 years, Kathleen "Kathy" Brunetti of Topsy; daughter, Amy Trecker and husband Matt; son, Jeff Brunetti, all of California; mother, Violet Welsh; brothers, Roland Bousquet and Tony Brunetti; sister, Alma Bousquet; good friend and brother, Snake; and his beloved parrot, Iris.
He was preceded in death by his father, Salvatore Brunetti, a World War II veteran who was killed in action; and sister, Alice Bousquet.
His cremation was entrusted to Johnson Funeral Home of Moss Bluff. The family will have a memorial gathering at a later date.
Published in American Press on July 4, 2019
