Sallie Marie Fisher, 84, departed this life on Saturday, March 28, 2020, in Christus St. Patrick Hospital in Lake Charles, La. She was born January 12, 1936, to Ben Gordon and Georgia Bennett in Lake Charles, La. She is survived by eight grandchildren, Inniss Tarawollie, Jermaine Washington, Theodore R Washington Jr., Sally Cann, Qwen Washington, Onzeletta Washington, Dennis Fisher, Daniel Fisher and nine great grandchildren, Tazire Weaver, Carlos White, Carvez White, Donald Brooks, Preston Johnson, Jayden Johnson, Theodore R Washington III, Antione Allen and London Cann.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Ozzie Fisher, Jr., three children, Onzeletta Wahsington, Ozzee Fisher, III and Georgia Mitchell and one brother, John Gordon Thomas.

Graveside service will be held on Tuesday, June 2, 2020 at 10 a.m., at Combre Memorial Park under the direction of King's Funeral Home.

