Sallie Marie Fisher
1936 - 2020
Sallie Marie Fisher, 84, departed this life on Saturday, March 28, 2020, in Christus St. Patrick Hospital in Lake Charles, La. She was born January 12, 1936, to Ben Gordon and Georgia Bennett in Lake Charles, La. She is survived by eight grandchildren, Inniss Tarawollie, Jermaine Washington, Theodore R Washington Jr., Sally Cann, Qwen Washington, Onzeletta Washington, Dennis Fisher, Daniel Fisher and nine great grandchildren, Tazire Weaver, Carlos White, Carvez White, Donald Brooks, Preston Johnson, Jayden Johnson, Theodore R Washington III, Antione Allen and London Cann.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Ozzie Fisher, Jr., three children, Onzeletta Wahsington, Ozzee Fisher, III and Georgia Mitchell and one brother, John Gordon Thomas.
Graveside service will be held on Tuesday, June 2, 2020 at 10 a.m., at Combre Memorial Park under the direction of King's Funeral Home.

Published in American Press on Jun. 1, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
MAY
2
Visitation
09:00 - 10:00 AM
KING'S FUNERAL HOME
MAY
2
Service
10:00 AM
KING'S FUNERAL HOME
Funeral services provided by
KING'S FUNERAL HOME
1611 Gerstner Memorial Drive (Hwy 14)
Lake Charles, LA 70601
(337) 439-7729
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

6 entries
May 25, 2020
Eric Prudhomme
Family
May 24, 2020
In loving memory of a wonderful person. We will love you and miss you always.
Dennis Fisher
Grandchild
May 17, 2020
& grateful to have been blessed to enjoy you as not only my loving grandmother, but my spiritual guider, as well!! You Madea, are definitely one of my greatest blessing from God & you will be dearly missed Beauty Queen!!
Onzeletta Washington
Grandchild
May 1, 2020
We Love You Aunt Sallie
Demetra Marshall
Family
May 1, 2020
To my little cousins that I don't know but I am wishing to meet you all real soon. I am sending my deepest heart filled condolences to all of you in the passing of your grandmother.
May God direct you and give you strength in your time of grief.
Arlene Thompson
Family
April 30, 2020
In loving memory of a wonderful person. We will love you and miss you always.
Shirley Andrus
