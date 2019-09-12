|
|
Sally Ann Hoffpauir, 74, passed away Sept. 11, 2019, in a local hospital.
She was born in Shreveport and lived in Ragley. She was a member of Topsy Baptist Church and loved traveling to different places. She never met a stranger. She was a loving wife, mother, grandmother and sister.
She is survived by her husband, Robert Hoffpauir of Ragley; sons, Rodney Weems, Marcus Weems and Justin Hoffpauir; daughter, Tammy Jones; sister, Jean Coleman; and three grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her son, Robbie Weems; and parents, Hershel and Nellie Mae Bickham.
Visitation will be Thursday, Sept. 12, 2019, from 5 p.m. until 9 p.m. and resume Friday at 8 a.m. until time of service at Hixson Funeral Home of Moss Bluff. Funeral service will be Friday at 10 a.m. at the funeral home. Burial will follow at Old Ritchie Cemetery.
Published in American Press on Sept. 12, 2019