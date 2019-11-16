|
Sally Wheeler Babin passed away on Nov. 12, 2019, at her home in Baton Rouge, La. She was 85 years old. Sally was married to James ("Jim") Laroy Babin on Feb. 1, 1954. Jim preceded her in death on Nov. 23, 2006, after 52 years of marriage. Sally obtained her Bachelor of Science in Home Economics and Applied Arts from Louisiana State University in 1956, and her Teacher Certification K-12 Visual Arts from McNeese State University in 1970. An educator in the Calcasieu Parish School system, including Rosteet and Sulphur High School, she was known parish wide as an arts advocate until she retired in 2016. Many of Lake Charles' young children will remember first experiencing the joy of art with Sally who directed Calcasieu Imperial Museum's Arts Camp from July 2009 to August 2012. She especially enjoyed her roles as Calcasieu Parish School Board Curriculum Specialist, working with Dr. Dan Vidrine and his team, and mentor to student art teachers enrolled at McNeese. Sally was recognized often for her excellence and dedication to education, including Louisiana Art Education Association's Secondary Art Educator of the Year - 1991, and was listed in Strathmore's Who's Who for individuals demonstrating leadership and achievement in their occupation. As a member of Louisiana Alliance for Arts Education, Sally worked on the Superintendent's Task Force for Arts Education from 2000 to 2001 and was named the Retired Art Educator of the year by the Louisiana State Legislature and Retired Art Educator of the year by LAEA on numerous occasions.
Sally leaves behind her five children and families: Harry and Jerri Babin and their children Graham and his wife Rebecca, and Kayla and her husband Scott Honza; Elizabeth and her husband Jeff Carlson and their daughter, Sarah, and her husband Justin Fennimore; Suzanne Babin and her partner Chris Scuitto; Stuart and Laurie Babin and their daughter, Shelby; and Anna and her husband Brian Fix and their daughters, Allison and Emma. Her great-grandchildren include Graham and Rebecca's children, Max and Josie, Sarah and Justin's daughter, Hayes, and Kayla and Scott's child, Beau.
As a wonderful mother, generous friend, great home cook and life-long LSU fan, we will miss Sally every day, especially when we share crawfish bisque before LSU baseball season and the first gumbo during an LSU football game. Geaux Tigers!
Published in American Press on Nov. 16, 2019