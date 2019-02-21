Home

JOHNSON FUNERAL HOME
4321 LAKE STREET
Lake Charles, LA 70605
(337) 478-8687
Sam Cavys
Visitation
Friday, Feb. 22, 2019
12:00 PM - 2:00 PM
JOHNSON FUNERAL HOME
4321 LAKE STREET
Lake Charles, LA 70605
Memorial service
Friday, Feb. 22, 2019
2:00 PM
JOHNSON FUNERAL HOME
4321 LAKE STREET
Lake Charles, LA 70605
Sam Lawrence Cavys Obituary
Sam Cavys, 66, of Ragley, La., passed away Monday, Feb. 18, 2019, in his residence surrounded by his loving family. Sam was born April 11, 1952, in Crowley, La., to George and Laura Cavys.
Sam was raised in Lake Charles, La., and was a graduate of Lake Charles High School. He had a passion for his family, motorcycles and raising cattle. In 1977, Sam started his own contracting business, Cavys, Inc. Through the years, he owned and operated several businesses, including M&J Equipment, Sierra Cattle Company and was co-owner with his son, Jared, of Cavys Land Development, LLC. He also worked for Bessette Development of Lake Charles and Miller and Associates of Iowa.
Sam was a proud member of the American Angus Association, Louisiana Simmental Association, Louisiana Cattleman's Association, National Cattlemen's Beef Association, the National Rifle Association and the American Quarter Horse Association. He was also a longtime supporter of the Veterans of Foreign Wars, Paralyzed Veterans of America, Disabled Veterans and the s.
Sam is preceded in death by his parents. He will be deeply missed by his high school sweetheart and wife of 47 years, Sue Stein Cavys; his daughter Maggie May Winters and husband Travis of Denver, Colo., and his son, Jared Austin Cavys and wife Sherrie of Ragley. Those who will also miss him dearly are his grandchildren, Caleb Roth, Sammy Roth, McKenzie Miller, Collin Winkles and Keenan Winkles. He also leaves his aunt, who loved him like a brother, Sheila Wells of Houston, Texas, along with one brother and two sisters.
The family will receive friends from noon-2 p.m. Friday, Feb. 22, 2019, at Johnson Funeral Home. A Memorial service will begin at 2 p.m. in the Johnson Funeral Home Chapel. Cremation has been entrusted to Johnson Funeral Home.
The family would like to than: Dr. Michael Bergeron and the Chemo Girls at Lake Charles Memorial Hospital, M.D. Anderson and the doctors who treated Sam, and Amedisys Hospice Care, especially Dody.
In Lieu of flowers, the family would like for donations to be made to one of the foundations listed above.
Published in American Press on Feb. 21, 2019
