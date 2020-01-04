|
|
Sam Patrick Dugas, a lifelong Sulphur resident, passed away unexpectedly on the morning of Thursday, Jan. 2, 2020. He was 55 years old.
Sam was born on Oct. 10, 1964, the sixth and youngest child of Melvin and Snooks Dugas. He was a dedicated cattleman, loving nothing more than riding horseback through the pastures and marshes of southwestern Louisiana tending his cows. Sam also found great joy interacting with his grandchildren who adored their "PawPaw Sam". He was a quiet man with a quick wit, dry sense of humor, and unending patience. He was honorable and always the voice of reason. His many friends knew his loyalty was unfailing.
Sam graduated from Sulphur High School as a member of the Class of 1982. He graduated from Northeastern State University in 1990 with a B.S. degree in Animal Science. He was a long-time operator for the Westlake Group where was also a member of their fire and rescue team.
Those left behind to cherish his memory are his beloved wife, Vicki Fontenot Dugas who loved him beyond words; two children, Mark Blaine Fontenot and Benjamin Scott Kickel and his wife Brooke; and his four grandchildren, his favorite granddaughter Kami Nell Fontenot, Corbin Jace Savant, Kasen Scott Kickel, and Kollin Wayne Kickel, all of Sulphur.
He is also survived by his mother, Alzina "Snooks" Dugas of Sulphur; four sisters, Suzanne (Robert) Little of Ponchatoula, Sallye (Hubert) Coco of Sulphur, Shirley (Tony) Leger of Sulphur, Shari (Jeff) Richard of Grand Chenier; and one brother, Scott (Stephanie) Dugas of Vinton; as well as many nieces and nephews.
Sam was preceded in death by his father, Melvin Dugas; his paternal grandparents, John Avis and Evelyn Sallier Dugas; and his maternal grandparents, Oren and Susie Little Strahan.
Sam was dearly loved and will be sorely missed by all.
Carrying Sam to his final resting place will be his brother, Scott Dugas; sons, Blaine Fontenot and Benjamin Kickel; nephews, Brett Richard, Kellen Leger, Patrick Coco, Jonathon, Jimmy, and Joseph Little; and cousin, Orin Strahan. Serving as honorary pallbearers will be grandsons Corbin Jace Savant and Kasen Scott Kickel; and nephews, Anthony James Navorro, Ayden Jude Rechy, and Blayze Adam Rechy.
A visitation for Sam will be held on Sunday, Jan. 5, 2020 from 4 to 9 p.m. at Hixson-Sulphur Memorial with a Rosary at 6 p.m. Visitation will resume on Monday, Jan. 6, 2020 from 10 a.m. until time of service.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be on Monday, Jan. 6, 2020 at 1 p.m. at St. Theresa Catholic Church, Carlyss. Burial will follow in Mimosa Pines Cemetery, Carlyss.
Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at www.hixsonsulphurmemorial.com for the Dugas family.
Published in American Press on Jan. 5, 2020