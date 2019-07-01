

MOSS BLUFF - Sammy L. Dowden, 86, passed away at the Jennings American Legion Hospital at 8:35 a.m on Monday, June 24, 2019.

He was born on May 4, 1933, to Furman and Mavis Dowden in Florien, La.

Mr. Dowden served his country honorably for three years in the U.S. Army in Korea during the Korean War. He also served honorably in the U.S. Air Force for 21 years, with 2 tours of duty in Vietnam. He was as Master Mason with 56.5 years of service and was a member and Past Master of Calcasieu Lodge Number 400 F&AM. He was a York Rite Mason as a member of the Cooper Royal Arch Chapter and Council, in Pleasanton, Texas, and a member of the Habibi Shrine. During the last three years of his life, he resided at the Southwest Louisiana Veterans Home in Jennings, La., where he was known as the Candyman as he enjoyed passing out peppermints to the other residents, visitors, and to the staff of the Veteran's Home. He was quick witted and loved to pull practical jokes. He enjoyed listening to classic Country music.

Those left to cherish his memory include his son, Danny L. Dowden and daughter-in-law Jackie of Ragley, La.; two grandchildren, Shawn Dowden and Christina Domingue; four great-grandchildren, Eian Tyler Dowden, Kadynce Anya-Lee Dowden, Nolan James Domingue and Kathryn Marie Domingue; a brother, Dawson Ivy Dowden of Clarksville, Iowa; and a sister, Elizabeth Ruth Wiggins of Beaumont, Texas.

Mr. Dowden was preceded in death by his loving wife of 61 years, Doris Barnhill Dowden; and his parents; and three brothers, Bobby Floyd Dowden of Prairie View, Texas, Leamon Vandy Dowden of Conroe, Texas, and Joe Don Dowden of Lake Charles, La.

His funeral service will be held at Johnson Funeral Home of Moss Bluff on Wednesday, July 3, 2019, at 10 a.m. Bishop Rob Stott will officiate. A graveside service and military honors will be held at Cedar Grove Cemetery in Robeline, La., at 2 p.m. Visitation will be held at the funeral home on Tuesday from 4 p.m. until 8 p.m. with a Masonic Service at 6 p.m. Visitation will continue Wednesday from 9 a.m. until the start of the service.

