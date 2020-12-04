1/1
Samuel Leon Fontenot Jr
1942 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Samuel's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Samuel Leon Fontenot Jr., age 78, of Vinton, Louisiana went to his Eternal Home on Wednesday, December 2, 2020. Samuel was born on August 1, 1942 in Oakdale, Louisiana.
Sammy proudly served in the U.S. Airforce. Sammy loved his Lord, family, friends, and would help anyone in need. Sammy enjoyed Saints and LSU Football, and he also was known to mow his lawn even when it didn't need it. In his younger days he loved to rodeo, and ride horses. Sammy was one of the kindest people and he never met a stranger.
Sammy was preceded in death by his grandson, Derris Lindsey, parents, Samuel Leon Fontenot, Sr. and Erline Perry, and a brother, Peco Fontenot.
Those left behind to cherish his memory are his loving wife, Sherry Fontenot; children, Christine Fontenot, Justin Fontenot, Thomas Exline and wife, Jennifer, Brandy Haley and husband, Dwayne; grandchildren, Chip Lindsey, Jonathan Lindsey, Connor Mitchell, Alexander Exline, Hunter Exline, David Welch, and Ashley Harlow; great-grandchildren, Danni Kay, Dax, Demi, Aaliyah, Jaxson, and Persephone; sisters, Nanclaire Trahan, and Clevie Fontenot; brothers, Tommy Nichols and wife, Louise, Jerry Nichols and wife, Belinda, and Wayne Nichols and wife, Charlene; and a host of nieces and nephews.
Visitation will begin at 2:00 p.m. on Saturday at Hixson Funeral Home in Vinton.
A Celebration of Life Service will begin at 3:00 p.m. on Saturday, December 5, 2020 at Hixson Funeral Chapel of Vinton.
Mr. Samuel's wishes were to be cremated. Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at www.hixsonvinton.com for the Fontenot family.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in American Press on Dec. 4, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
DEC
5
Visitation
02:00 PM
Hixson Funeral Home-Vinton
Send Flowers
DEC
5
Service
03:00 PM
Hixson Funeral Home-Vinton
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Hixson Funeral Home-Vinton
1420 Fancher
Vinton, LA 70668
3376259171
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Hixson Funeral Home-Vinton

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved