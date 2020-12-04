Samuel Leon Fontenot Jr., age 78, of Vinton, Louisiana went to his Eternal Home on Wednesday, December 2, 2020. Samuel was born on August 1, 1942 in Oakdale, Louisiana.
Sammy proudly served in the U.S. Airforce. Sammy loved his Lord, family, friends, and would help anyone in need. Sammy enjoyed Saints and LSU Football, and he also was known to mow his lawn even when it didn't need it. In his younger days he loved to rodeo, and ride horses. Sammy was one of the kindest people and he never met a stranger.
Sammy was preceded in death by his grandson, Derris Lindsey, parents, Samuel Leon Fontenot, Sr. and Erline Perry, and a brother, Peco Fontenot.
Those left behind to cherish his memory are his loving wife, Sherry Fontenot; children, Christine Fontenot, Justin Fontenot, Thomas Exline and wife, Jennifer, Brandy Haley and husband, Dwayne; grandchildren, Chip Lindsey, Jonathan Lindsey, Connor Mitchell, Alexander Exline, Hunter Exline, David Welch, and Ashley Harlow; great-grandchildren, Danni Kay, Dax, Demi, Aaliyah, Jaxson, and Persephone; sisters, Nanclaire Trahan, and Clevie Fontenot; brothers, Tommy Nichols and wife, Louise, Jerry Nichols and wife, Belinda, and Wayne Nichols and wife, Charlene; and a host of nieces and nephews.
Visitation will begin at 2:00 p.m. on Saturday at Hixson Funeral Home in Vinton.
A Celebration of Life Service will begin at 3:00 p.m. on Saturday, December 5, 2020 at Hixson Funeral Chapel of Vinton.
Mr. Samuel's wishes were to be cremated. Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at www.hixsonvinton.com
for the Fontenot family.