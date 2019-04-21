The fourth of six children, Samuel Love "Sam" Acuff was born in 1927 to Peter and Blanche Acuff, farmers in Rutledge, Tenn. Sam left the farm in 1947 to serve his country for six years in the US Air Force during the Korean War. He began his military career as a radio operator on a B29 and eventually ended up at Chennault Air Force Base in Lake Charles. There he met Nannie Flo Corbello, the woman he would spend the next 68 years with. They married and had five children, two daughters and three sons.

Shortly after Sam and Nan married, Sam dedicated his life to the Lord Jesus Christ. He served the Lord in churches for the rest of his life in broadcast ministry projects.

In 1958, Sam opened Acuff Radio & TV in the town of Kinder. He received numerous awards and accolades for his service to Kinder schools, the KHS marching band, the FFA, Kinder Athletic Association and the VFW Post 9933.

In 1970, Sam added DJ work to his TV business, and began recording area bands playing authentic Cajun music. In 1980 he found his way to Nashville and videoed the Grand Ole Opry.

In 1981, Acuff opened a cable TV channel in Kinder, KDLA. Cajun bands were a big hit on television then and still are. Everyone seemed to know Sam, the man behind the camera.

Later Sam opened KDLA Cable 6 in Westlake and continued his valuable work of preserving Cajun music and culture.

In 2012, this Tennessee farmboy was recognized as Cajun of the Year and was inducted into the CFMA Hall of Fame. In 2015, the Kinder Chamber of Commerce honored Sam with their first ever Lifetime Achievement Award.

In Sam Acuff's 92 years, he has been a Tennessee farmer, a Colorado cowboy, a USAF staff sergeant, a business entrepreneur and an adopted Louisiana Cajun. While he does not have plaques and trophies from his family, he does have their love, respect and admiration, which can never be displayed on a wall.

Waiting in heaven to welcome Sam are his son, Brent Lionel Acuff; granddaughter Dayna Love Acuff; his parents; and five siblings.

Those left to cherish their memories of Daddy Sam inlude his beloved wife, Nannie Flo Corbello Acuff (Nan/Mama Flo); children, Reeda Acuff Taylor (Cecil), Brenda Love Acuff Massé (John), Samuel Luther Acuff, Layne Nicholas Acuff (Patricia); six grandchildren; and eight great-grandchildren.

You are our hero, Daddy Sam!

Visitation will be held at Hixson Funeral Home of Lake Charles on April 22, 2019 at 1pm until time of service. Funeral Service will be held at 3pm at the funeral home.

A second visitation and service will be held on April 23, 2019 at Ardoin Funeral Home of Kinder, LA on April 23, 2019. Visitation will begin at 12pm until service time at 2pm. Burial will follow at McRill cemetery in Kinder LA.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Lake City Baptist Church Building Fund, 3940 Holly Hill Road, Lake Charles 70605.