|
|
Samuel Melvin "Poochie" Wilkinson, age 90, of Vinton, La passed away on Friday April 10, 2020 surrounded by his loving family.
"Poochie", as he was known to all of his family and friends, was born in Vinton, La on April 28, 1929. He lived all of his life in Vinton, where his father, Sam Houston Wilkinson, worked in the oilfield and his mother, Eula White Wilkinson, was a homemaker. He graduated from Vinton High School in 1946 followed by military service where he served active duty in the Korean Conflict receiving six medals of service. He married the love of his life, Mary Jane Robbins from Platte City, Missouri and spent his career working for W.R. Grace and retired from the company in 1989, after 36 years of service.
Over the years, "Poochie" had coached Little League Baseball and was active in the Welsh Memorial United Methodist Church where he served on various committees and as a Lay Leader. He was a member of the Vinton Masonic Lodge where he was a past Grand Master.
He enjoyed fishing, watching football and attending the Dallas Cowboys games, traveling, reading science fiction, woodworking, tinkering around the house and, of course, gardening where many individuals enjoyed the fruits of his labor. Above all else, "Poochie" loved his family - not only his immediate family, but also his extended family of aunts, uncles and cousins. He loved the family gatherings and the telling of stories from his pioneer family of the area.
"Poochie" was preceded in death by his parents and his daughter, Lucinda Jane Wilkinson.
He is survived by his wife of 65 years, Mary Jane Robbins Wilkinson of Vinton, Louisiana; his children: Debbi McBride and her husband Randy of Vinton, La, Sam Wilkinson and his wife Denise of Lake Charles, La, Scott Wilkinson and his wife Mitzi of Carlyss, La; grandchildren: Tabetha Garrison, Cody McBride, Scotty McBride, Hannah Beasley, Matthew Nichols and Bethany Wilkinson, and great-grandchildren: Kenzie, Ashton, Halle, Kaden, Paisley, Wacey, Hattie, Emerson, and Everleigh.
Memorial contributions may be made to Welsh Memorial United Methodist Church, 1102 Horridge Street, Vinton, La 70668 or - Shreveport, ATTN: Development Office, 3100 Samford Avenue, Shreveport, La 71103.
A private graveside service will be held in the family plot in Nibletts Bluff Cemetery under the direction of Hixson Funeral Home of Vinton. Rev. Ricky Watson will officiate.
Published in American Press on Apr. 13, 2020