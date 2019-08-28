Home

Samuel Evans
Samuel R "Sammy" Evans


1947 - 2019
Samuel R "Sammy" Evans Obituary
Samuel R. "Sammy" Evans, 72, of Moss Bluff, passed away Monday, Aug. 26, 2019, in his home.
Mr. Evans was a longtime resident of Moss Bluff and Gillis, and a graduate of Sam Houston High School. He was of the Baptist faith and worked for Southern Pacific and Union Pacific Railroad for 37 years. He loved to camp and boat ride.
He is survived by his son, Philip Evans and wife Jessica of Moss Bluff; granddaughter, Nanci Evans; sisters, Mary Peloquin and Grace Bartord; stepchildren, Paul Hill (Martha), Perry David, Stephanie Kennedy (Kurt), James Drounett (Daphanie) and Van Drounett; step-grandchildren, Sabryna Kennedy, Brandon Kopp, Christian Shackleford and Kaylee Crooks.
Mr. Evans was preceded in death by his parents; his first wife, Nancy Horner Evans; and his second wife and love, Barbara Drounett Evans.
His cremation has been entrusted to Simple Traditions by Johnson Funeral Home.
A memorial service will be held for Sammy and Barbara Evans at a later date.
Published in American Press on Aug. 28, 2019
