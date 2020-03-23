|
|
Sam Schoolsky, 82, of Lake Charles passed away at 8:10 a.m. on Saturday, March 21, 2020 in a local hospital.
Born in The Bronx, Ny to parents Ben and Marie Schoolsky, a graduate of Georgia Tech in Atlanta, Ga where he lived most of his life and which he considered his adopted "hometown." He retired and has lived in Lake Charles for the past 22 years. Sam was a veteran who proudly served for two years on active duty in the US Army. He was married for 25 years to the late Sydell Beck Schoolsky.
He is survived by his son and daughter in law, Owen and Nicole Schoolsky of San Diego, Ca, daughter and son in law, Sandye and Thomas Horne of Sevierville, Tenn., and daughter, Ilene Schoolsky of Atlanta, Ga; and grandchildren, Emmerie, Luke, Madison and Alexander Schoolsky, and Chandler and Thomas Horne, Jr. He also leaves behind a special companion, Alexandra Zawadzki.
Active for many years in Jewish synagogues and organizations, Mr. Schoolsky was a member of Temple Sinai of Lake Charles.
After returning home to Atlanta from the army, Sam went to work at Fawn Togs, a childrenswear clothing manufacturing company where, after time, rose to become Executive Vice President. In time the family moved to Greenville, Sc where he became president and started Hilton Head Sportswear Corp, a ladieswear division of Stone Manufacturing Co. After a number of successful years, he moved back to Atlanta and opened his own childrenswear manufacturing company, Banana Split, Inc,. which he later sold to a larger manufacturing company and became COO of the combined companies. With three profitable, major growth years for the corporation under his belt, he semi-retired and in time moved to New Orleans, La and then to Pensacola, Fl.
He later met and married Billie Levine Schoolsky of Lake Charles and then moved there. They were married for 18 years until she passed away.
In his retirement years Sam researched, studied and wrote about history, politics, and religious history.
A funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. on Monday, March 23, 2020 in the Johnson Funeral Home chapel. Rabbi Barry Weinstein will virtually officiate. Burial will follow in Graceland Cemetery. **Please note that the gathering capacity will be limited to 50 people, as per state compliance and the service will be by invitation only.** Virtual services will be provided by Temple Sinai via https://youtu.be/1xJ60qtCr28.
Donations in memory of Sam may be made to Temple Sinai at www.templesinai.info.
Pallbearers will be his special friends: Jeff Gunnells, Chauncey Latigue, Earnest Courville, Carl Arabie, and Randy Fuerst.
Published in American Press on Mar. 23, 2020