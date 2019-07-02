Samuel Wilburn "Sam" Pierce was born June 13, 1944, and passed away June 30, 2019, at the age of 75. He was a lifelong resident of DeQuincy, La. Sam graduated from DeQuincy High School in 1964. Following graduation he began working for Timber Woodlands Company in DeQuincy. In 1968 he was drafted into the U.S. Army where he served two years in Frankfort, Germany. Upon his discharge from the Army he returned to Timber Woodlands Company and because of his knowledge and capabilities in the timber industry, this led to him being hired by Boise Southern where he retired after 34 years of employment. Anyone who knew Sam would agree he was a loyal, dedicated, hardworking individual.

From an early age Sam had a love for music. He played the guitar and banjo and his love for music touched the lives of many. For the past 34 years he was a faithful member of The First United Pentecostal Church and during that time he taught Sunday School for 30 years. He was a loving husband, father and grandfather and he will be greatly missed by all who knew him.

He is survived by his wife of 50 years, Mary Pierce; children, Thomas Kevin Pierce and wife Melissa, Bridget Annette Harper and husband Jeff; grandchildren, Grace Anne, Trapper and Madison. He is also survived by his siblings, Jackie Pierce of Fields, La., Drew Pierce of Williston, Fla., Carolyn Burnitt of Fields, La., and Jean Evelyn Bryant of Niceville, Fla.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Thomas Alton Pierce and Pearl Martin Pierce; three brothers; and four sisters.

Family will receive friends 4 – 9 p.m. Tuesday, July 2, a The First United Pentecostal Church, 230 Smith St., DeQuincy, La. The funeral service will be held 11 a.m. Wednesday, July 3, at the church. Officiating will be Pastor Carlton Jackson Jr., the Rev T. D. Cardwell, the Rev. Anthony Kennon and Bro. Harry Methvin. Interment will follow at Hyatt Cemetery, Fields, La. Published in American Press on July 2, 2019