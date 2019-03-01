Sandra Ann Farris Bullock, 78, of Westlake, passed away on Monday, Feb. 25, 2019, at her residence. She was born to her late parents, Lloyd and Pearline Farris, on Nov. 2, 1940, in Bessemer, Ala. Sandra worked at Solar Supply as an accountant for a number of years. She enjoyed working in her garden, making flower arrangements, crafts, and loved cooking for her family. She was known for her caring heart. Most of all, she loved her grandchildren very much.

She is survived by her grandchildren, Joshua Paul Bullock of Moss Bluff, Adam Paul Bullock and wife Bethany of Gillis, Jacob Harveston Bullock and wife Chelsea of Lake Charles, Devin Wayne Bullock (Shelby Jackson) of Westlake; great-grandchildren, Carson Lognion, Colten Bullock, Layken Bullock, Anthony Bullock, Shelbie Bullock; brother, Lloyd Farris Jr. and wife Addy of Natchez, Miss.; sister, Jan Paro of Lake Charles, and Dean LaRue and husband Charles of Jena; sons, Jerry Eugene Bullock of Westlake, Steven Wayne Bullock of Westlake; along with numerous nieces and nephews.

Sandra was preceded in death by her husband of 41 years, Billy Harveston Bullock Sr.; her parents; son, Billy Harveston Bullock Jr.; brother, Jerry Farris; two sisters, Barbara Lively, and Roxanne Bailey.

Service will be held at Hixson Funeral Home of Westlake, on Sunday, March 3, 2019, at 2 p.m. Bro. Jaceson Johnson will officiate. Visitation will be at Hixson Funeral Home of Westlake, on Saturday, March 2, 2019, from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. Visitation will resume at the funeral home on Sunday from 11 a.m. until the time of the service. Burial will follow at Westlake Memorial Cemetery.