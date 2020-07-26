Sandra Ann Dore, 71, of Deridder, La passed away on July 22, 2020 in a local care facility in Maurice, La.

Sandra was born on May 30, 1949 in Lafayette, La to Raoul and Louise Fabre. She enjoyed being around family and watching soap operas.

Those left to cherish her memory are her three children, Brett Schneider of Lafayette, La, Nicole Maria Rogers and husband Bobby of Deridder, La and Eric Wade Dore and wife Belinda of Sulphur, La; five grandchildren, Silver Trahan, Shawn Brack. Ryleigh Dore, Anthony Sanchez, and Hannah Sanchez; one great grandchild, Jude Trahan; siblings, Donna Fabre Green and Karen Fabre McMasters.

She is preceded in death by her parents; husband, Virgil Dore; and an infant sister.

A memorial visitation will be from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, August 1, 2020 at Johnson and Robison Funeral Home.

Cremation has been entrusted to Johnson and Robison Funeral Home.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store