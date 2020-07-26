1/1
Sandra Ann Dore
1949 - 2020
Sandra Ann Dore, 71, of Deridder, La passed away on July 22, 2020 in a local care facility in Maurice, La.
Sandra was born on May 30, 1949 in Lafayette, La to Raoul and Louise Fabre. She enjoyed being around family and watching soap operas.
Those left to cherish her memory are her three children, Brett Schneider of Lafayette, La, Nicole Maria Rogers and husband Bobby of Deridder, La and Eric Wade Dore and wife Belinda of Sulphur, La; five grandchildren, Silver Trahan, Shawn Brack. Ryleigh Dore, Anthony Sanchez, and Hannah Sanchez; one great grandchild, Jude Trahan; siblings, Donna Fabre Green and Karen Fabre McMasters.
She is preceded in death by her parents; husband, Virgil Dore; and an infant sister.
A memorial visitation will be from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, August 1, 2020 at Johnson and Robison Funeral Home.
Cremation has been entrusted to Johnson and Robison Funeral Home.

Published in American Press on Jul. 26, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
1
Visitation
01:00 - 04:00 PM
Johnson and Robison Funeral Home - Sulphur
Funeral services provided by
Johnson and Robison Funeral Home - Sulphur
107 W. Napoleon St.
Sulphur, LA 70663
(337) 528-0240
