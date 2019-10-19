Home

POWERED BY

Services
Johnson Funeral Home - Lake Charles
4321 Lake Street
Lake Charles, LA 70605
(337) 478-8687
For more information about
Sandra Dugan
View Funeral Home Obituary
Visitation
Sunday, Oct. 20, 2019
5:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Johnson Funeral Home - Lake Charles
4321 Lake Street
Lake Charles, LA 70605
View Map
Rosary
Sunday, Oct. 20, 2019
6:00 PM
Johnson Funeral Home - Lake Charles
4321 Lake Street
Lake Charles, LA 70605
View Map
Visitation
Monday, Oct. 21, 2019
8:00 AM - 9:30 AM
Johnson Funeral Home - Lake Charles
4321 Lake Street
Lake Charles, LA 70605
View Map
Funeral Mass
Monday, Oct. 21, 2019
10:00 AM
Our Lady Queen of Heaven Catholic Church
Resources
More Obituaries for Sandra Dugan
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Sandra Dumatrait Dugan


1942 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Sandra Dumatrait Dugan Obituary
Sandra Dumatrait Dugan, 77, of Lake Charles, passed away on Thursday, Oct. 17, 2019, in a local hospital. Sandra loved life and all of those around her. Her grandchildren where the love of her life and she enjoyed their companionship. Nonnie, as she was known by them, never had a dull moment and was famous for "Telling it like it is." The life of the party, she never met a stranger and they never forgot her name.
Sandy was born on March 6, 1942, in Lake Charles, where she resided all of her life. She was a graduate of St. Charles Academy and also of Sowela Technical Institute with a nursing degree. Sandy was a private duty LPN.
Those left to cherish her memory are her husband, Henry Mayes of Walker, La.; two sons, Dohn LaBiche (Angie) of Beaumont, and Scott LaBiche (Janet) of Lake Charles; and three grandchildren, Drew LaBiche (Emily), Wesley LaBiche (Anne Marie) and Emily LaBiche.
She was preceded in death by husbands, Frank Dugan and Donald LaBiche; a son, Dalton Landry; granddaughter, Ashley LaBiche; her parents, Thelma and Henry Dumatrait; and sister, Charlotte Sibley.
A funeral Mass will be held at 10 a.m. on Monday, Oct. 21, 2019, at Our Lady Queen of Heaven Catholic Church. The Rev. Nathan Long will officiate. Burial will follow in Highland Memory Gardens under the direction of Johnson Funeral Home. Visitation will begin on Sunday from 5 p.m. until 8 p.m. with a rosary being recited at 6 p.m. Visitation will resume on Monday from 8 a.m. until leaving for the church at 9:30 a.m.
Published in American Press on Oct. 19, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Sandra's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now