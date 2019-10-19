|
|
Sandra Dumatrait Dugan, 77, of Lake Charles, passed away on Thursday, Oct. 17, 2019, in a local hospital. Sandra loved life and all of those around her. Her grandchildren where the love of her life and she enjoyed their companionship. Nonnie, as she was known by them, never had a dull moment and was famous for "Telling it like it is." The life of the party, she never met a stranger and they never forgot her name.
Sandy was born on March 6, 1942, in Lake Charles, where she resided all of her life. She was a graduate of St. Charles Academy and also of Sowela Technical Institute with a nursing degree. Sandy was a private duty LPN.
Those left to cherish her memory are her husband, Henry Mayes of Walker, La.; two sons, Dohn LaBiche (Angie) of Beaumont, and Scott LaBiche (Janet) of Lake Charles; and three grandchildren, Drew LaBiche (Emily), Wesley LaBiche (Anne Marie) and Emily LaBiche.
She was preceded in death by husbands, Frank Dugan and Donald LaBiche; a son, Dalton Landry; granddaughter, Ashley LaBiche; her parents, Thelma and Henry Dumatrait; and sister, Charlotte Sibley.
A funeral Mass will be held at 10 a.m. on Monday, Oct. 21, 2019, at Our Lady Queen of Heaven Catholic Church. The Rev. Nathan Long will officiate. Burial will follow in Highland Memory Gardens under the direction of Johnson Funeral Home. Visitation will begin on Sunday from 5 p.m. until 8 p.m. with a rosary being recited at 6 p.m. Visitation will resume on Monday from 8 a.m. until leaving for the church at 9:30 a.m.
Published in American Press on Oct. 19, 2019