|
|
Sandra Faye Guidry, 66, passed away on Jan. 25, 2020 in a local hospital. Sandra loved playing bingo and spending time with her grandkids. She enjoyed being around her family.
Sandra is survived by her three children, James Guidry and wife Roberta, Tiffany Howard and husband Jeremy and Elizabeth Gragg and husband Kenneth; seven grandchildren; and one brother, Ronnie Sliman. She was preceded in death by her parents, Mack and Relia Fontenot Sliman; one sister, Barbara Quirk; and one brother, Wayne Sliman.
Services for Sandra will be held on Wednesday, Jan. 29, 2020 at 10 a.m. at Johnson and Robison Funeral Home with Pastor Cliff LeJeune officiating. The family will receive friends on Tuesday, Jan. 28, 2020 from 5-8 p.m. and will resume on Wednesday from 8:30 a.m. until the time of service.
Published in American Press on Jan. 27, 2020