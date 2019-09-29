|
Sandra Florine Wilson, 74, of Sulphur, La., passed away peacefully at Harbor Hospice in lake Charles on Sept. 19, 2019, in the company of family members.
She was born in Camden, Ark., on July 15, 1945, but lived in DeQuincy, La., most of her youth.
Ms. Wilson Graduated from DeQuincy High School with Honors in 1963 before attending McNeese State University where she obtained a teaching certificate before ultimately obtaining a Masters Degree in Education.
Ms. Wilson retired from a long and decorated career in education and child advocacy, as the Principal of L.W. Ruppel Elementary School in Marrero, La., in 2005 before returning "home" to Southwestern Louisiana, to be closer to her family.
Ms. Wilson was preceded in death by her parents, H.L. (Louis) Wilson and Georgie Inez Wilson; her grandparents, Poly Morris Turner and Vera Mae Turner; and Wallace Wade Wilson and Mary Leedie Wilson.
Survivors include her sister Bebop Alexander of Hemphill, Texas; her brother, Wallace Wilson and wife Tracey of DeQuincy, La.; and niece, Brandy Alexander of Sulphur, La.
Cremation services to be provided by Simple Traditions of Johnson Funeral Home.
Memorial donations in her name may be made to The DeQuincy Railroad Museum.
Published in American Press on Sept. 29, 2019