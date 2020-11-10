1/1
Sandra Gail (Romain) Sanders
Sandra Gail Romain Sanders, 68, a resident of Lake Charles, passed peacefully from this life on Nov. 7, 2020, in a care facility.
Sandra was a loving mother, grandmother, and a loyal friend. She was tenacious and a woman of strong and unwavering faith. Sandra worked hard and put herself through nursing school. She studied at SOWELA and was a Licensed Practical Nurse until her retirement. Her grandchildren were the apple of her eye, and she was continuously present at her grandchildren's events.
Sandra is preceded in death by her parents, James Joseph and Winnie Mae Doucet Romain; and brother, Stevens Romain.
She leaves to cherish her memory her former husband and lifelong friend, Gregory Sanders; children, Michelle Renee Sanders, James Wesley Sanders, and wife Amanda, Kimberly Dawn Smith and husband Derrell, and Monica Denise Abshire and husband Joshua Abshire; grandchildren, Tyler Sanders, Derrell Smith Jr., Abby Sanders, Shelby Browne, Kayla Smith, Kylie Browne, Carson Sanders, and Isabella Abshire; three great-grandchildren, Conner Sanders, Carter Sanders, and Scarlett Sanders.
The family will receive friends on Wednesday, Nov. 11, 2020, from 5 p.m. until 9 p.m. in the chapel of Johnson and Brown Funeral Home in Iowa. A rosary will be prayed at 6:30 p.m. Visitation will continue on Thursday, Nov. 12, 2020, from 8 a.m. until time of service. Funeral services will be held at 10:30 a.m. in the chapel of Johnson and Brown Funeral Home. Burial will follow at Prien Memorial Park under the direction of Johnson and Brown Funeral Home of Iowa.
In lieu of flowers, the family request that donations be made to Hobo Hotel in Mrs. Sander's memory.
Memories and words of comfort may be shared with the family at www.lakesidefh.com

Published in American Press on Nov. 10, 2020.
