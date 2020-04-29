|
The heart and soul of a teacher lives forever in the life of every student she touched.
Mrs. Hession passed away on Monday, April 27, 2020, after a brief illness at her daughter's home surrounded by her loving family. She was born on Aug. 30, 1950, to Willie and Wynona Miller of Creole, La. Bell (as she was affectionately known) graduated from South Cameron High School and went on to McNeese State University from which she received her Master of Education Degree +30. She was also a member of Delta Kappa Gamma Retired Teacher Association and Louisiana Retired Teacher Association.
Bell was a born teacher. It was not just a job for her but a calling. She lived and breathed teaching. Bell had the ability to make each student feel special and she went above and beyond her degree to make sure that every student left her class feeling empowered. She was the kind of teacher very few have the privilege of experiencing. She mentored and supported every student who crossed her path. The last 47 years of her life were spent in the classroom-34 years at South Cameron High School and the last 13 years at several schools in Calcasieu Parish.
She taught Business classes including Accounting and Computer Science and is remembered fondly by her facial expressions, favorite phrases and hand gestures; one of those favorite phrases that her students will recognize is "Debits to the left, Credits to the right." Though she was serious about teaching, she also made it fun and interesting. Bell was active in the extracurricular activities at school as well, serving as FBLA sponsor and Cheerleader and Pep Squad sponsor for many years. She was a friend, big sister, mentor and confidante to many students through the years and those who were fortunate enough to have her as a teacher were blessed beyond measure.
Bell was very active in the Catholic Church; having taught Catechism classes, was a member of the Catholic Daughters, reading Scriptures during services and hosting a community Rosary every Wednesday evening in Grand Lake. She loved spending time with her family and friends, reading, cooking and baking and was always present at the school activities her nieces and nephew were involved in.
She is survived by her loving husband, Bobby Hession; the light of her life, her daughter, Linzie and husband Justin Sommer; two sisters, Mona Batts and JoAnn Miller and wife Faye Cormier; brother, Darren Miller and wife Lisa; nephews, Paul Batts, Ethan Miller; nieces Julie Batts and Laiken Miller; great-nephew, Brennan Batts.
She was preceded in death by her grandparents, Joe Miller and wife Cloriane; parents, Willie and wife Wynona "Twin" Miller; brother-in-law, Wayne Batts.
The family would like to extend special thanks to Markita Cummings, Bell's caregiver for the love and devotion during her illness and Heart of Hospice.
Visitation for Mrs. Hession will be a private family gathering. Graveside Service will be held on Friday, May 1, 2020, at Pinehill Cemetery.
Published in American Press on Apr. 29, 2020