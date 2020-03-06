|
Sandra Lee Thornhill Turley, born May 25, 1952, in Palmer, Mass., daughter of the late Jneal and Dolores (Rasicot) Thornhill, passed away in Christus St. Patrick Hospital on Thursday, Feb. 27, 2020, at the age of 67.
Sandra attended business college in Monroe. She was an accredited municipal clerk for the Town of Iowa for over 20 years and was a board member of the Louisiana Asset Management Pool (LAMP). She and her husband, Robert were members of the Church of God, Sabbath Keepers. Sandra enjoyed reading, movies, and traveling in her spare time.
She is survived by her husband, Robert M. Turley; son, Michael Turley (Amy) of Roanoke; siblings, Dorrie Lord (Ronnie), Russell Thornhill (Lorie) and Bonnie Jean Foy (Douglas); grandson, Bryan Turley. Sandra was preceded in death by her parents.
A gathering of family and friends is Sunday, March 8, 2020, from 1 p.m. – 2 p.m. in Johnson & Brown Funeral Home of Iowa. Memorial service is at 2 p.m. Cremation has been entrusted to Johnson & Brown Funeral Home of Iowa.
Published in American Press on Mar. 6, 2020