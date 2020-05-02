Sandra Sue Gustin
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Sandra's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
VINTON- Sandra Sue Gustin, 69, died Thursday, April 30, 2020, in her residence.
She was a native of Sulphur and had been a resident of Vinton for the last three years. She was a member of La Salette Catholic Church. Sandra enjoyed her faith and her family more than anything. Her grandchildren became the light of her life. Sandra was a giver and a helper. There's not a person she met that she wouldn't have given the shirt off her back for.
Survivors include of husband of 49 years, Ricky Gustin of Vinton; her three sons, Jeremy Gustin of Santa Fe, Texas, Jody Gustin of Sulphur, and Cody Gustin of Lake Charles; her brother, Ray Doucette of Sulphur; and four grandchildren, Avery Gustin, Joshua Gustin, Sofie Gustin, and Owen Gustin. She is preceded in death by her parents Eulice and Loney Doucette.
A memorial service will be announced at a later date. Cremation arrangements were entrusted to Hixson-Sulphur Memorial Funeral Home.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in American Press from May 2 to May 3, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No events have been scheduled at this time. Check back later or contact the funeral home for more information.
Funeral services provided by
Hixson-Sulphur Memorial Funeral Home
2051 East Napoleon Street
Sulphur, LA 70663
3376259171
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Not sure what to say?
0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved