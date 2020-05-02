VINTON- Sandra Sue Gustin, 69, died Thursday, April 30, 2020, in her residence.

She was a native of Sulphur and had been a resident of Vinton for the last three years. She was a member of La Salette Catholic Church. Sandra enjoyed her faith and her family more than anything. Her grandchildren became the light of her life. Sandra was a giver and a helper. There's not a person she met that she wouldn't have given the shirt off her back for.

Survivors include of husband of 49 years, Ricky Gustin of Vinton; her three sons, Jeremy Gustin of Santa Fe, Texas, Jody Gustin of Sulphur, and Cody Gustin of Lake Charles; her brother, Ray Doucette of Sulphur; and four grandchildren, Avery Gustin, Joshua Gustin, Sofie Gustin, and Owen Gustin. She is preceded in death by her parents Eulice and Loney Doucette.

A memorial service will be announced at a later date. Cremation arrangements were entrusted to Hixson-Sulphur Memorial Funeral Home.

