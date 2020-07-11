Sara Greathouse Brasher, age 92, joined her loving husband Philo Brasher in heaven on July 8, 2020. She is currently assisting St. Peter in giving flowers to all the souls following her.
She is deeply mourned by her daughters Phyllis, Diane Stutes and husband Terry, Rebecca and husband Joseph Doumit; her grandson, Ryan Fugitt and his wife Andrea DeGotari; and a brother, Carroll Greathouse and his wife Judy; as well as numerous nieces, nephews, grandnieces and grandnephews and a wide community of friends. Sara was affectionately known as Ducky.
She was preceded in death by her brothers, George, Arlen, and Laurence Greathouse; and her sister, Betty June Young.
Sara fiercely loved all of her and her husband's family and steadfastly ensured that family ties and communications were kept up as we scattered across the country. She was the guiding force for her family for so many years and a role model for so many of us. As she shared her memories, she inspired us to trace our family history and revive family reunions. Her stories of growing up in Lake Charles have delighted many, giving a glimpse into the past and our shared heritage. Saying that she was sentimental, she often comforted the families of departed members of her generation with stories of their youth, church camp adventures, 4-H awards, and other happy occasions.
She always stood her ground for things she believed in deeply. She tirelessly defended those disadvantaged or discouraged by life, and was an unflinching champion for the lonely, neglected or abused. Her "Greathouse Grit" was tested by many but always prevailed. If you were down, she pulled you up, gave you strength and encouraged you to go on.
Sara was an Eldler and active member of the First Christian Church and an organizer of LaGrange High School Class of 1945 reunions. Many will remember her from Gordon's Drug store, Drs. Hebert and Chafin's orthodontic practice, Daughters of the American Revolution, McNeese Foundation scholarship activities, Sage lectures and trips, and Lake Charles Symphony. She was a proud founding member of the OWW (Over Worked Wives) Club beginning in the early 1960s and recently enjoyed being part of the Sunday Lunch Bunch.
Her greatest regret will be that she was unable to complete the distribution of her archives of news clippings of the achievements of all those she knew. Everyone will miss her pecan tarts and brownies and especially her remarkable talent for finding exactly the perfect greeting card message for every birthday, graduation, anniversary, promotion, or loss.
A visitation will begin at Johnson Funeral Home on Saturday, July 11, 2020 from 2 p.m. until 8 p.m. A private burial will be held at Prien Memorial Park Cemetery on Sunday, July 12, 2020.
In lieu of flowers, please consider memorials to American Cancer Society
for breast cancer research, American Heart Association
, or the Philo L. and Sara G. Brasher Accounting Scholarship, thru McNeese Foundation.
Sara's family would like to extend their sincere appreciation to the Christus Oschner St. Patrick Hospital nursing staff and doctors in the emergency room and ICU for their dedication and care for Sara during her stay there.
It would be Sara's heartfelt desire that all of her friends first protect themselves and their loved ones. In respect for Sara's lifetime of caring for others, there will be only limited family visitation.
**In light of COVID-19 and in following federal and state guidelines, masks are required to be worn to all visitations and services.**
