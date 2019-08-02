Home

KINGS FUNERAL HOME
1611 HWY 14
Lake Charles, LA 70601
(337) 439-7729
Visitation
Friday, Aug. 2, 2019
5:00 PM - 9:00 PM




Funeral service
Saturday, Aug. 3, 2019
12:00 PM
Immaculate Heart of Mary Catholic Church
Sara Pat (Ethridge) Meche


1964 - 2019
Sara Pat (Ethridge) Meche Obituary
Sara Pat Ethridge Meche, 55, of Lake Charles, died Saturday, July 27, 2019, at her home surrounded by family. Sara was born Jan. 19, 1964, to Gloria Orphey Ethridge and the late Leroy Ethridge Sr. Sara was a graduate of Washington High School in 1982.
She was preceded in death by her son, John Jr.; her father, Leroy Sr.; one brother, Gillispie Ethridge; her grandparents, Will and Mattie W. Ethridge, Lawrence and Nola Orphey, and Lawrence and Vena Buckins; her in-laws, Thilman and Loretta Meche.
She leaves behind a loving legacy to be cherished by her loving husband, John; daughter, Ashley Renee; her mother, Gloria Ethridge; two brothers, Albert (Geraldine) Richard, Leroy (Shari) Ethridge Jr.; two sisters, Deborah J. Ethridge and Gloria Ethridge (Robert) Schexnayder; and a host of nieces and nephews.
The family wish to thank Dr. Michael Cormier and Immaculate Heart of Mary Catholic Church.
Visitation will be held on Friday, Aug. 2, 2019, from 5 to 9 p.m. at King's Funeral Home and funeral service on Saturday, Aug. 3, 2019, at noon at Immaculate Heart of Mary Catholic Church, Father Wayne LeBlue officiating. Interment will follow in Sacred Heart Cemetery under the direction of King's Funeral Home.
Published in American Press on Aug. 2, 2019
