Sara Pat Shaheen, 90, passed away peacefully on September 3, 2020 in Shreveport, LA after being displaced from her home in DeQuincy due to Hurricane Laura.
Sara Pat was born Sara Patilla Andry to Malcolm E. Andry, Sr. and Mary Jordan Andry in Alexandria, LA on July 30, 1930. She graduated from Bolton High School in 1947, where she was president of her senior class. She graduated from Northwestern State University in 1952 with a Bachelor of Science. She began her career as a medical technologist with an internship at Schumpert Hospital in Shreveport, then worked in Alexandria, before coming to Memorial Hospital in Lake Charles, where she met her future husband. They married in 1956 and moved to DeQuincy in 1961, where she lived until her death (with the exception of a few years at the Carriage House in Lake Charles).
Sara Pat spent her entire life in Louisiana. She was the epitome of a Southern lady even though she might occasionally let loose a colorful word or two and often enjoyed drinking beer. Well into her sixties, Sara Pat was an avid golfer, enjoying the game and the people she played with. She also had a deep appreciation for music, attending countless concerts and musicals with great joy. She was thrilled when she had the opportunity to conduct the Lake Charles symphony orchestra. Sara Pat took every opportunity she could to travel, often recalling her first road trip as a young woman, driving cross-country to California and visiting the Grand Canyon along the way. When at home, she frequently played bridge with friends. She also served as a den mother for the Blue Birds and Camp Fire Girls. In her later years as a senior, Sara Pat was a regular volunteer at the nursing home in DeQuincy, where she led other seniors in exercise routines.
Sara Pat was a devout Catholic. She was a parishioner at Our Lady of LaSalette Catholic Church in DeQuincy for almost sixty years, where she was a member of the Altar Society, a CCD teacher, a Eucharist Minister, and a Eucharist Adorer.
She is survived by her children, Sharon Shaheen of Santa Fe, New Mexico; Louis Shaheen (Wendy) of Lakeway, Texas; Harry L. Shaheen, Jr. of DeQuincy; Laura Shaheen Brown (Hoss) of DeQuincy; and David Shaheen (Keri) of Brookeland, Texas. She is also survived by ten grandchildren, eleven great-grandchildren, and two step great-grandchildren. In addition, she is survived by her sister-in-law, Theresa Shaheen Boudreaux of Lake Charles, Louisiana; her brother, Dr. Malcolm E. Andry, Jr. (Lee) of Covington, Louisiana; and numerous nephews and nieces.
She is preceded in death by her loving husband, Dr. Harry Louis Shaheen, Sr.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at Our Lady of LaSalette Catholic Church in DeQuincy on Wednesday, September 30, 2020 at 11:00am, with the Very Reverend Edward J. Richard, M.S., V.F. and Co-Celebrant Reverend Louis Tigga, H.G.N. officiating. Visitation will be at Hixson-Snider Funeral Home in DeQuincy on Tuesday, September 29, 2020, from 5:00pm until 9:00pm, with a Rosary at 6:00pm. Visitation will resume at the funeral home on Wednesday, from 9:00am until the procession to the church for a Mass of Christian Burial. Burial will follow at Masonic Cemetery.
Sara Pat's family is thankful for the people who graciously and lovingly cared for Sara Pat in her last years, including the caring staff with DeQuincy home health, the Carriage House, and Dr. Jalal Joudeh. The family gives special thanks and expresses their appreciation for her wonderful caregivers over the past ten months.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests that any donations be made to the Alzheimer's Association
. Words of comfort may be shared with the family at www.hixsonsnider.com.
Services entrusted to Jordan and Amanda Mothershed of Hixson-Snider Funeral Home of DeQuincy.