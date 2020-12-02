Sarah Cormier LeJune, 81, also lovingly known as "Teddy" to friends and family and "Teddy-Love" to her grandchildren, went to be with the Lord on Friday, Sept. 11, 2020. Her passing has left a huge hole in the hearts of the many who loved her.

Sarah was a native and life-long resident of Vinton. She was a member of First Baptist Church Vinton and the Eastern Star. Sarah was a 1957 graduate of Vinton High School. After attending McNeese State University, she worked for Sears Roebuck & Co. in the credit department for many years and then retired after 20 years in the medical field for Dr. R. A. Carlson in Vinton.

Sarah enjoyed crossword puzzles and playing the piano. She loved Red Birds and Rainbows and her favorite time of year was Christmas. Above all, she loved being with family and friends. She was known for her sense of humor and fun-loving ways and was a second mom to many. Sarah loved her class reunions and stayed close to her classmates, who were so very special to her throughout the years. Until the end she had a daily phone chat and cup of coffee with her lifelong best friend, Walterine Landry Tharp.

Those left to cherish her memory are two daughters, Karen Haynes (David) of Sulphur and Donna Boriack (Mike) of Tomball, Texas; one foster son, Johnny Cormier (Belinda) of Orange, Texas; grandchildren, Cody Wright (Kelly) of Denver, Colo.; Stephanie White (Chase) of Westlake; Taylor Shook (Erin) of Lake Charles; Morgan Coppels of Chicago, Ill.; Douglas Cormier (Mary) of Tomball, Texas; great-grandchildren, Allison, Harper, Kailynn, Quinn and Leo; sisters-in-law, Celta Cormier and Bernice Cormier; her long-time companion (Honi) Moby LeDeaux; namesakes, Doris Jean Brown, Sarah Jean Cormier and Sarah Cox Luyet; her niece, Ada Lou Broussard, who helped care for her and whom she was extremely close; Mary Tharp, a very special friend; and numerous nieces and nephews.

"Teddy" was preceded in death by her husband Lonnie LeJune; parents Jackson and Lula Cormier; great-grandson Miles Manning White; brothers, June Cormier, Paul Cormier, Gerald Cormier and Clayton Cormier; and her sisters, Doris Cormier Polk and Velma Cormier Brown.

Visitation will be held on Friday, December 4th, 2020 from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m. with her Memorial Service following at 2 pm in Hixson Vinton Funeral Home. Rick Watson will officiate.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store