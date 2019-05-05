Sarah Cox Chapman, age 95, a native of Lake Charles, La., and a current resident of Mobile, Ala., passed away April 19, 2019. A vibrant, energetic, woman with a wicked sense of humor, she is remembered as a dedicated nurse, mentor, community volunteer, and loyal friend who was always willing to help out and have fun while doing it.

Sarah was born on Sept. 1, 1923, in Lake Charles. She lived a unique and amazing life. When World War II started, she began working odd jobs, including becoming one of the first woman welders in her hometown. While working at Touro Infirmary in New Orleans, Sarah met the love of her life, Lt. JG Robert R Chapman, at an Arthur Murray Dance Studio. They were married on April 8, 1950. They were tragically separated by death in January of 1955. She remained a single mother up until her passing. After returning to Lake Charles, she began her long standing carrier as a nurse at the Swift Plant. Her next adventure lead her to Lake Charles Memorial Hospital where she worked as the Head Nurse of Pediatrics, as well as Head Nurse of the Recovery Room. Her final move was to the Olin Corporation where she received many honors, including becoming the Medical Director.

After retirement, Sarah found an affinity for travel. She got to experience the Holy Land and Machu Pichu, among other places around the world. She became a competitive bridge player, attaining Life Master. She continued her travels around the US playing bridge. She shared good times with her friends and family while holding a deck of cards. She loved to dance, and was always the first one on the dance floor and the last one to leave.

She was also preceded in death by her parents, Cilton P. and Yolanda Resweber Cox, her brothers Cilton P. and William N Cox, and sister Noellie Marie Underwood.

The "dancing grannie" will be missed by her three children Gayle C Hilburn(Jere), Cindy Lege(Larry) and Robert R "Rocky" Chapman(Dixie), 8 grandchildren Brent Hanks(Laurence), Scott Hanks(Beth), Jennifer Luquette(Brock), Kelly Rhodes, Emily Thibodeaux(David), Kate Ward(Charley), Bobby and Spencer Chapman, and her 11 great grandchildren. Survivors also include, her sister Eva M. Stepan (John), Louise M. Arens (Heinz), and brothers Eugene R. Cox (Mary Gale), James J. Cox (Marilyn)

A Mass of Christian burial is to be offered at 1:00 PM on Saturday, May 11, at Our Lady Queen of Heaven. Internment is to follow at Highland Memory Garden. A Celebration of Life Reception will be held from 3-5, the venue is to be announced during the services.

In lieu of flowers please donate to your or your local .