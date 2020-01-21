Home

Johnson Funeral Home - Lake Charles
4321 Lake Street
Lake Charles, LA 70605
(337) 478-8687
Visitation
Wednesday, Jan. 22, 2020
8:30 AM - 9:30 AM
Johnson Funeral Home - Lake Charles
4321 Lake Street
Lake Charles, LA 70605
Mass of Christian Burial
Wednesday, Jan. 22, 2020
10:00 AM
St. Margaret Catholic Church
Sarah "Pat" Crochet

Sarah "Pat" Crochet Obituary
Sarah "Pat" Crochet, 97, of Lake Charles, died peacefully at a local care center on Sunday, Jan. 19, 2020.
Pat was a lifetime resident of Lake Charles. She was always full of life and very adventurous, as seen by the way she lived her life. As a young lady, she worked as a waitress at the Majestic Hotel, and later, as a housewife and mother, made wedding cakes and worked many other part-time jobs. Pat also volunteered as a "Pink Lady" at St. Patrick Hospital, enjoyed baking, garage sales and sewing. Her greatest love, outside of her family, was dancing.
Preceding her in death were her parents, William and Annie C. Reddell. Those to left to cherish her memory are her daughters, Bobbye Hoffpauir and Darlene Smith and husband Ken, both of Lake Charles; brother, Army LTC (Retired) Gerald Redell and wife Lucy; seven grandchildren, Darren, Deline, Delisa, Derrick, Darbie, Warren and Monty, and numerous great and great-great grandchildren.
Visitation will begin on Wednesday, Jan. 22, at 8:30 a.m. and will continue until 9:30 a.m. at Johnson Funeral Home. A Mass of Christian Burial will be observed at 10 a.m. on Wednesday, Jan. 22, at St. Margaret Catholic Church. Burial will follow at Consolata Cemetery.
The family would like to express their sincere gratitude to the entire health care team at Rosewood Nursing Home and Heart of Hospice for their compassionate, professional and loving care shown to our mother in her final days.
Published in American Press on Jan. 21, 2020
