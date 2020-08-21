Sarah May Martin Whitehead, 79, of Lake Charles, La., died at 8:54 p.m. on Tuesday, Aug. 18, 2020 in a Houston, Texas hospital.
Mrs. Whitehead was born May 1, 1941 in Philadelphia, Miss., and was a 1959 graduate of Neshaba Central High School and East Central Jr. College. She followed her husband's career, moving to Ragley in 1976 and then to Lake Charles a year later. Mrs. Whitehead was a longtime member of Sale Street Baptist Church. She had a love for traveling, especially to the Smokey Mountains and could often be found at their camp at Toledo Bend or floating around her pool. She also enjoyed fishing and sitting in the deer stand with her husband. She was a wonderful wife, mother, and grandmother who will be missed by all who knew her.
Mrs. Whitehead is survived by her husband of 59 years, Doice Whitehead of Lake Charles; daughters, Tina Nation and husband Roger and Kim Kingsley and husband Bill, all of Lake Charles; sisters, Jo Tadlock of Pelahatchie, Miss. and Dorris Hataway and husband James of Meridian, Miss.; brother, Jerry Martin of Pelahatchie, Miss.; grandchildren, Evan Kingsley and wife Mary, Bryce Kingsley and wife Katilyn, Garrett Keeney and wife Meredith, Cody Keeney, and Brandon Keeney; great-grandchildren, Evelyn, Caroline, William, and Graham; two great-grandsons on-the-way; and numerous close friends and other family members.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Emit and Alma Martin; brothers, Ted and John Martin; and a great-grandchild, Julia Keeney.
Her funeral service will be at 3 p.m. on Saturday, Aug. 22, 2020 at the Johnson Funeral Home Chapel. The Reverends Greg Bath and Kent Shepherd will officiate. Burial will follow in Consolata Cemetery. Visitation will be at the funeral home on Saturday from 1 p.m. until the start of the service.
In compliance with the current COVID 19 order, we respectfully request gatherings be limited and all attendees wear face masks. The family recognizes these are difficult times and encourages anyone to take advantage of the funeral service streaming that will be available on the funeral home Facebook page in lieu of attending in person.
The family would like to express a special word of thanks to the MD Anderson ICU team for the care and compassion given.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Reap the Harvest c/o Sale Street Baptist Church, 1611 W. Sale, Lake Charles, LA 70605 or to the charity of one's choice
.
Words of comfort to the family may be expressed at www.johnsonfuneralhome.net