Hixson Moss Bluff
150 Bruce Circle
Moss Bluff, LA 70611
(337) 855-2929
Visitation
Friday, Nov. 8, 2019
5:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Hixson Moss Bluff
150 Bruce Circle
Moss Bluff, LA 70611
View Map
Visitation
Saturday, Nov. 9, 2019
9:00 AM
Hixson Moss Bluff
150 Bruce Circle
Moss Bluff, LA 70611
View Map
Funeral service
Saturday, Nov. 9, 2019
11:00 AM
Hixson Moss Bluff
150 Bruce Circle
Moss Bluff, LA 70611
View Map
Sasha Marcella Laughlin

Sasha Marcella Laughlin Obituary
Sasha Marcella Laughlin passed away Nov. 11, 2019.
She was born in New Orleans and passed away at Children's Hospital in New Orleans, La.
She is survived by her parents, Bobby and Clarissa Laughlin of Moss Bluff; sisters, Christina Melton, Kayla Melton, Lindsey Melton and Ciara Brooks.
Visitation will be Friday, Nov. 8, 2019, from 5 p.m. until 8 p.m. and resume Saturday at 9 a.m. until time of service at Hixson Funeral Home of Moss Bluff. Funeral service will be Saturday at 11 a.m. at the funeral home. The Rev. Joseph Laughlin will officiate.
Published in American Press on Nov. 8, 2019
