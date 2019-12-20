|
|
Sasiam John Goodly was born Aug. 16, 1938 to the late Ardiol and Leze Goodly in Mamou, La. John slept peacefully into the arms of his heavenly father on the early morning of Dec. 17, 2019. He was baptized at an early age and was a faithful servant to the Lord.
John was an entrepreneur. He owned and operated Johnny Goodly Car Cleanup for over 30 years. He was also an outdoorsman, and lover of animals. Horses, cattle and etc. surrounded his land for over two decades. His hobby was gardening as the scripture say; he embodied "It is more blessed to give than to receive" Acts 20:35
Visitation will be Saturday, Dec. 21, 2019 from 1:30 p.m. to 3 p.m. in the Combre Funeral Home Chapel followed by the funeral service at 3 p.m. Burial will be in Combre Memorial Park under the direction of Combre Funeral Home.
Published in American Press on Dec. 21, 2019